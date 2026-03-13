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Report: Jurgen Klopp nearing coaching return after 2026 World Cup, not with Real Madrid

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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German coach Jurgen Klopp.
© Alex Livesey/Getty ImagesGerman coach Jurgen Klopp.

Since his departure from Liverpool in the summer of 2024, Jurgen Klopp has been linked with several clubs, including Real Madrid. So far those possibilities have been dismissed by the coach and his entourage, but now a more viable option could emerge after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Serving as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull since January 2025, Klopp has so far avoided a return to management. “A quick return to the sidelines of a top club is out of the question, according to sources close to Klopp,” Bild reported this week.

“However, another scenario is being discussed more and more loudly at RB – and is considered very conceivable: a move to the DFB and the role of national coach in the summer,” the report adds, referring to the possibility of taking charge of Germany after the 2026 World Cup.

According to Bild, executives at the DFB have contacted Klopp several times to offer him the job and, citing the words of Marc Kosicke, Jurgen’s advisor, “He feels more of an obligation, that he couldn’t always say no to the job.”

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Germany have another coach currently in charge

The figure of Jurgen Klopp has long been linked with a potential stint with the Germany national team. This is obviously due to his nationality, along with the high profile he built as a coach, particularly with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, establishing himself as one of the best in the world and a natural option to lead Die Mannschaft.

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However, that position is currently held by Julian Nagelsmann. The former Bayern Munich coach took over in September 2023 and has led the team through the entire cycle up to the World Cup that will be played this summer in North America.

During that span, results have been mixed. Nagelsmann has a 58% win rate with Germany, a respectable figure, and led the national team to qualification for the World Cup by winning Group A of the European qualifiers. However, they were eliminated in the quarterfinals of UEFA Euro 2024 at home against Spain and in the semifinals of the UEFA Nations League 2025 against Portugal.

This scenario could put Nagelsmann’s future in doubt depending on what happens at the World Cup. And that could open the door for Jurgen Klopp. “That this could happen in the summer, despite national coach Julian Nagelsmann’s (38) contract running until 2028, is considered very likely by a growing number of people at Red Bull,” Bild reported.

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