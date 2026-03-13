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Messi sparks opposing strategies between Barcelona presidential candidates Laporta and Font two days before the vote

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Lionel Messi playing for FC Barcelona.
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesLionel Messi playing for FC Barcelona.

Barcelona’s elections will take place this Sunday. There, Joan Laporta and Victor Font will compete to win the trust of the club’s members and take charge of the club for the next five years. The figure of Lionel Messi has sparked opposing strategies between the two candidates.

Over the past week, Laporta addressed the controversies that emerged about his alleged refusal to move forward with efforts to bring Messi back in 2023 after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain and before his agreement with Inter Miami.

The presidential candidate denied acting with that objective and lamented the missed opportunity. It was a disappointment because we thought that having Leo for one or two years at Barça could help rebuild the situation, and we were excited about it. We accepted it with good sportsmanship. That’s what happened,” he said, according to ESPN.

However, Laporta later made it clear that Messi cannot be a priority in discussions about Barcelona’s future: “He is part of the past,” the candidate said. “Today Barcelona fans are excited about Lamine (Yamal), Pedri, Cubarsi… Flick on the bench and Deco in the offices.”

Laporta wants to get reelected

Joan Laporta was Barcelona’s president when Messi left the club in 2021.

Regarding plans for the Argentine forward, Laporta acknowledged that his idea is to honor him as a former player of the club. “The issue with Messi is that we want to build him a statue and organize a tribute match when the stadium is finished,” Joan said.

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Messi urged to ‘explain the truth’ on failed Barcelona comeback by presidential candidate Font

Font considers Messi key to Barcelona’s future

While Joan Laporta considers the Lionel Messi chapter closed regarding Barcelona’s future and limits himself to the idea of a tribute for his history with the club, the other presidential candidate has a completely different vision of what to do with Leo.

During an interview with Sport this week, Victor Font was asked how the wound left by Messi’s departure in 2021 could be healed. “By reconciling with him. By apologizing on behalf of Barcelona fans,” the candidate replied. “It’s extremely important emotionally, but it’s also important economically and could even be important from a sporting perspective.”

Expanding on that idea, Font detailed his plans. “The Messi project we have developed has three pillars. The first is institutional: we would love to propose that he become the club’s honorary president,” Victor began. “The second is economic, where hundreds of millions are at stake if we are able to link the Messi and Barça brands, like Jordan with Nike or Federer with ‘On.’”

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Finally, Font spoke about the aspect that may interest soccer fans the most. “The third is sporting: depending on how he sees himself, what the sporting department thinks and what Hansi Flick believes is best for the team, we would decide the most beautiful and exciting way to close this chapter,” the opposition candidate said. “A couple of months ago Flick was asked if he could see himself putting Leo in the team and he replied, ‘Why not.’ Well, ‘why not.’”

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