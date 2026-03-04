Jurgen Klopp’s future at Red Bull reportedly in doubt amid poor results and Real Madrid links

Jurgen Klopp stunned the soccer world when he stepped away from the dugout to become Global Head of Soccer at the Red Bull group, despite his standing as one of the most influential coaches of his generation. Now, however, his future within the organization is reportedly in serious question, a product of underwhelming results across the group’s clubs, and persistent links to Real Madrid.

Announced on January 1, 2025 as Red Bull‘s Global Head of Soccer, Klopp was tasked with overseeing the soccer operations of a portfolio spanning six countries: RB Leipzig in Germany, Red Bull Bragantino in Brazil, the New York Red Bulls in the United States, RB Omiya Ardija in Japan, Leeds United in England and Paris FC in France, a role he was contracted to fill through December 2029.

When speculation over his future surfaced, Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff moved swiftly to shut it down. “That is complete nonsense and entirely made up. On the contrary, we are extremely satisfied with the work Jurgen Klopp is doing. He invests a great deal of time and effort, is in constant communication with our coaches and sporting directors, and continues to develop our Red Bull soccer philosophy in a sustainable way. We are convinced that he is the right man for this job. That is where we are putting all our focus and energy,” he said to Sky Germany.

Results are far from accompanying Klopp

Despite the public vote of confidence, results across the group’s flagship clubs have fallen well short of expectations since Klopp took the role. At RB Leipzig, the team sits fifth in the Bundesliga, well outside the title race and without European football to show for it, and his decision to appoint Ole Werner as head coach last summer continues to draw scrutiny.

At RB Salzburg, meanwhile, the situation has been equally disappointing. The Austrian side were eliminated in the Europa League group stage, a result that cost Thomas Letsch his job and led to the appointment of Daniel Beichler as his replacement, a chain of events that has placed Klopp squarely in the crosshairs of those questioning the direction of the project.

Against that backdrop, L’Équipe reports that Klopp’s tenure as Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer could come to an end in the summer of 2026. The French outlet names Oliver Glasner, who has already announced he will be departing Crystal Palace at the end of the current season, as the leading candidate to succeed him in the role.

Real Madrid links still looming

From the moment Xabi Alonso was dismissed as Real Madrid head coach, Klopp’s name was among the first to emerge as a potential replacement. Despite his commitment to the Red Bull project, German journalist Florian Plettenberg reported in January that Klopp “is seriously considering a return as head coach should Real Madrid make a concrete move for the summer.”

The circumstances at the Bernabéu have done little to dampen that speculation. Interim coach Álvaro Arbeloa has struggled to convince, posting a record of eight wins and four defeats in 12 games (33 percent loss rate) while also suffering back-to-back La Liga defeats against Osasuna and Getafe and a Copa del Rey elimination at the hands of second-division side Albacete. With pressure mounting on Real Madrid’s hierarchy to make a statement appointment, Klopp’s name looks set to remain firmly in the conversation heading into the summer.

