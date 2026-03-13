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USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino reportedly sets bold terms to join Real Madrid, including signing Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate and 2022 FIFA World Cup winner

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Lionel Messi (left) and Mauricio Pochettino (right).
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi (left) and Mauricio Pochettino (right).

Speculation surrounding Mauricio Pochettino and Real Madrid continues to intensify as the Argentine manager emerges as one of the leading candidates to take over the Spanish giant in the coming years. The current United States men’s national soccer team coach has been linked with a return to elite club action, and reports suggest he could arrive in Madrid with clear expectations about the squad he would inherit. Intriguingly, one of the conditions reportedly involves a teammate of Lionel Messi from the Argentina national soccer team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, adding a layer of intrigue to the unfolding managerial saga.

While the rumors remain speculative for now, the possibility of Pochettino taking the reins at the Santiago Bernabeu has already begun shaping conversations across European soccer. The Argentine tactician is currently focused on preparing the United States for the 2026 World Cup, yet the allure of managing the most decorated club in Champions League history remains difficult to ignore.

ESPN has recently indicated that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez highly regards Pochettino and has considered him in the past as a potential manager. The managerial speculation stems largely from an inconsistent season at the Bernabeu under Alvaro Arbeloa, who took over following the departure of Xabi Alonso. Although Arbeloa has guided the team through a turbulent campaign, the club’s struggles across multiple competitions have reportedly forced the hierarchy to evaluate long-term alternatives.

Real Madrid’s season has been defined by uneven performances in La Liga, elimination from the Copa del Rey, and a challenging path in the UEFA Champions League knockout stages. Facing the realistic possibility of finishing the season without a major trophy, the club is said to be exploring high-profile managerial candidates for the 2026-27 campaign.

Real Madrid&#039;s Alvaro Arbeloa and Kylian Mbappe

Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, congratulates Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid for scoring.

Among those mentioned alongside Pochettino are notable figures such as Jurgen KloppMassimiliano AllegriUnai Emery, and former Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane. Yet Pochettino’s name continues to stand out due to his experience managing elite squads and his reputation for building cohesive teams.

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What did Pochettino say about Real Madrid rumors?

When confronted about the speculation linking him to Real Madrid, Pochettino offered a philosophical response rather than a direct denial. “Everything in its own time. Football will take you where it wants to take you,” he told El Chiringuito when asked about the potential move.

The Argentine also acknowledged the constant noise that surrounds major managerial positions. “There are many rumors… almost always negative, so as long as they’re pleasant…” he remarked, while emphasizing that he maintains strong relationships across many clubs. Although measured, his response has done little to cool speculation about a possible future in Madrid.

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The conditions behind a potential move

While the rumors about Pochettino’s interest in Real Madrid continue to circulate, reports suggest the Argentine would not accept the job without certain guarantees regarding squad reinforcements. According to Spanish outlet Defensa Centraltwo specific signings are part of his vision.

One of the players Pochettino reportedly wants is Cristian Romero, the Argentina national team defender and 2022 World Cup winner alongside Lionel Messi. The Tottenham centre-back has developed into one of the most aggressive and reliable defenders in European soccer, and Pochettino previously admired his qualities during his time monitoring Premier League talent.

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero.

Tottenham captain Cristian Romero.

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The second name on the list is Marco Verratti, the experienced Italian midfielder currently playing for Al-Duhail. Pochettino worked closely with Verratti during his spell at Paris Saint-Germain, where the midfielder was a central figure in the team’s possession-based style. Together, these potential signings reflect Pochettino’s desire to reshape Real Madrid with a balance of defensive intensity and midfield control.

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