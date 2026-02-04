Marc-André ter Stegen gets discouraging injury update ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup with Germany

Marc-André ter Stegen has long been unlucky in his quest to be Germany’s starting goalkeeper for major tournaments over the past decade. Competing with Manuel Neuer has limited his opportunities, and now an injury could be his biggest obstacle ahead of the World Cup.

Girona, the club where he is on loan from Barcelona, announced that he will need surgery. “Ter Stegen will undergo surgery on Friday to repair the injury he suffered to his left hamstring in the match against Real Oviedo. The time for his return should be determined after the intervention.”

Several outlets suggest the goalkeeper could be out for the rest of the season, with recovery timelines reported to extend for several months. That scenario puts his availability for the World Cup in serious doubt.

René Adler names potential substitute for Ter Stegen

Germany has a long history of great goalkeepers, from Sepp Maier to Oliver Kahn to Manuel Neuer; that tradition makes the position especially prominent. René Adler may not be counted among the absolute greats, but he played more than 300 matches in his career and earned 12 caps for Germany.

Adler, speaking as an analyst for ZDF, said: “It’s very cruel. I think there won’t be a World Cup for him. He deserves it after all the suffering of being a loyal number two. You must consider the facts, how long he has been out, and that Oliver Baumann is playing great.”

He also closed the door on a Neuer return: “Baumann has played well in the qualifiers. He’s having a very good Bundesliga season with Hoffenheim. Neuer retired on his own initiative. It’s an unnecessary discussion. We must show Baumann respect because he earned it with his form.”

Ter Stegen’s numbers with Girona

Ter Stegen had a remarkable spell at Barcelona. His team achievements include six La Liga titles and one Champions League, part of a total haul of 19 trophies during his time at the club. His exit left a sour taste for many involved.

Losing his spot in the Barcelona first team left him short on minutes after the emergence of Joan García, so a loan to Girona was arranged to give him game time and strengthen his case for Germany.

This injury ended his run with the new club after just two matches. He conceded one goal in the 1-1 draw with Getafe and one in the loss to Real Oviedo, where he was injured. His replacement will be Paulo Gazzaniga.