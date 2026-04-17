Kylian Mbappe watches closely as Real Madrid considers Jurgen Klopp move after second season without silverware, but under one condition

Kylian Mbappe is at the center of growing tension at Real Madrid, while Jurgen Klopp has emerged as a leading name for the club’s next managerial cycle, as the Spanish club edges closer to what could become a second straight trophyless season. Reports suggest that Madrid is already preparing for a major shift after a season spiraling toward disappointment.

The uncertainty comes after the Champions League elimination to Bayern, a result that has intensified scrutiny over manager Alvaro Arbeloa and the club’s broader direction. With Mbappe, Vinicius, and Jude Bellingham all part of an increasingly complicated attacking structure, pressure is building both on and off the pitch. As things stand, the club is again staring at a season without silverware, triggering internal discussions about major changes.

Madrid’s Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich proved to be the breaking point in what has been a turbulent season. The defeat, a chaotic and high-scoring affair, effectively confirmed that the club would fall short in every major competition.

Domestically, the situation has been no less concerning, with Barcelona holding a commanding lead in the title race. Combined with an early Copa del Rey exit, the campaign has exposed structural issues that go beyond results on the pitch.

The pressure has naturally fallen on head coach Alvaro Arbeloa, whose position now appears increasingly fragile. Despite his loyalty to the club, his own words reflected the uncertainty surrounding his future, as he admitted, “It’s the club’s decision… All I want is for Real Madrid to win, regardless of who’s in charge.”

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Klopp emerges as leading candidate, but only under one term

Attention has now shifted toward possible replacements, and Jurgen Klopp has become Real Madrid’s preferred long-term target, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The former Liverpool manager, now working within the Red Bull structure, is highly admired internally at the club.

However, the situation is far from straightforward. Despite strong internal support for Klopp, there has been no concrete progress toward an appointment, largely due to uncertainty surrounding his willingness to return to management.

German coach Jurgen Klopp.

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As Romano revealed on his YouTube channel, the key condition shaping Los Blancos’ approach is that Klopp must make the first move. The club is unwilling to initiate formal negotiations unless the German signals his readiness to step back into a coaching role, leaving the entire situation in a delicate holding pattern.

This approach reflects the club’s cautious stance after previous managerial changes, especially given the instability of recent seasons. The German tactician himself has previously dismissed speculation, calling reports of contact “nonsense” while insisting no approach has been made.

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What now for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid now finds itself in a familiar but dangerous position: planning a rebuild while uncertainty surrounds both the manager and squad structure. The added complication of waiting for Klopp’s decision seems to have slowed the process, leaving the club in a state of anticipation.

For Mbappe and the rest of the squad, the next few weeks could define the direction of the entire project. Whether the 58-year-old former manager eventually steps forward, or whether the Whites turn elsewhere, will determine how the club responds to another season that has fallen short of its expectations.