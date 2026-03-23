Red Bull’s Jurgen Klopp breaks the silence on Real Madrid rumors: ‘They haven’t called me even once’

After becoming a legendary coach at Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp decided to leave the team and took some time away from soccer. However, he became Red Bull’s Head of Global Soccer, signing a contract through 2029. Far from this being his retirement, the German has been surrounded by rumors linking him to Real Madrid’s head coach spot. In response, he denied any contact with the Spanish side.

Amid growing rumors on taking Real Madrid head coach spot, Klopp denied any approach to the Spanish side. “All the news that’s coming out is complete nonsense…They haven’t called me even once, not even a single time! They haven’t called my agent either!... Preferably, I’d take over at Atlético Madrid at the same time. Sorry Madrid, you’ll have to call first,” he said, via Magenta TV.

Despite this admission, Jürgen did not rule out a potential move to Real Madrid should he receive a concrete offer: “I’m quite advanced in life at my age, but as a coach I’m NOT completely at the end yet. I haven’t reached retirement age. Who knows what will happen in the next few years? But nothing is planned right now.”

After leaving the door open to any future possibility, Jürgen Klopp maintains two priorities if he were to leave Red Bull: Becoming head coach of Real Madrid or taking charge of Germany, reports Florian Plettenberg via Sky Sports Deutschland. However, the legendary coach remains very comfortable as Head of Global Soccer, stating that he enjoys a much calmer life than in previous years.

Jürgen Klopp presents the “Legende” award to Boris Becker onstage at the SPORT BILD Awards.

Coupled with this, Oliver Mintzlaff, CEO of Corporate Projects and New Investments at Red Bull GmbH, has commended Klopp’s work and made it clear that the organization hopes to retain him for several more years. Therefore, any potential move by Klopp to Germany or Real Madrid would likely involve significant compensation, as he still has three years remaining on his contract.

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see also Report: Jurgen Klopp nearing coaching return after 2026 World Cup, not with Real Madrid

Jürgen Klopp might hesitate to join Real Madrid

Throughout his successful career as a head coach, Jürgen Klopp has always taken on sporting projects with a clear long-term vision. This approach allows the German to build a competitive and sustainable project over time. Unlike his previous teams, Real Madrid demand immediate results, which could make the legendary coach hesitant to join the club.

After Carlo Ancelotti’s departure, Los Blancos turned to Xabi Alonso, aiming to create a competitive project with immediate impact while keeping an eye on the future. However, he was dismissed just seven months into his tenure. In addition, Real Madrid tend not to retain coaches who fail to win any titles in a season, which directly clashes with the philosophy Klopp follows.

Despite this, the German could be tempted to take the helm at Real Madrid, representing the biggest risk of his career. If immediate results are not achieved, he could leave the club. Furthermore, his demanding tactical approach might conflict with player preferences, as Gareth Bale noted that they favor a manager who is more of a facilitator—something quite different from Klopp’s style.

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