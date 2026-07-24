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Report: Arsenal are willing to include Viktor Gyokeres in a deal for Julian Alvarez

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal and Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.
© Getty ImagesViktor Gyokeres of Arsenal and Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal’s chase of Julian Alvarez has taken a new turn, with the Premier League club reportedly prepared to sweeten any offer for the Argentine by throwing in one of their own stars. According to Gary Jacob of The Times, the Gunners are willing to include Viktor Gyokeres as part of a package deal for Atletico Madrid’s star forward.

The move stems directly from manager Mikel Arteta, who is said to have personally asked the club’s hierarchy to go after Alvarez this summer after Arsenal missed out on Morgan Rogers.

The 23-year-old ultimately joined Chelsea instead, becoming the most expensive signing in the Blues‘ history, and that setback appears to have pushed Arteta to look at Alvarez as his priority target to add another dimension to Arsenal’s attack.

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Including Gyokeres in the proposal signal just how far Arteta is willing to go to land Alvarez. The Swedish forward joined roughly a year ago from Sporting CP for a fee in a similar range to his current valuation of around €65 million, and he was Arsenal’s top scorer last season.

Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal.

Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal. (Getty Images)

Alvarez and Gyokeres’ season

Alvarez enters the conversation off a productive campaign at Atletico Madrid. In LaLiga alone, he scored 8 goals and added 4 assists across 29 appearances, totaling 1,902 minutes. Across all competitions, his output rose to 20 goals and 9 assists in 49 matches, including 10 goals and 4 assists in 15 Champions League appearances, tying him as Atletico’s top scorer alongside Alexander Sorloth.

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He carried that form into the 2026 World Cup with Argentina, where he found the net just once, delivering when it mattered most with an extra-time goal in Argentina’s 3-1 quarterfinal victory over Switzerland.

Gyokeres, meanwhile, closes his first season in North London as Arsenal‘s leading scorer, with 21 goals across 55 games in all competitions, including 14 in 36 Premier League appearances.

He then took that form into the World Cup with Sweden, where he scored one goal and provided two assists in a campaign that ended with his team’s elimination in the round of 32 against France.

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