Report: Arsenal dream of signing Julian Alvarez amidst tensions between the Argentine and Atletico Madrid

Europe’s transfer market is picking up pace following the 2026 World Cup, and Julian Alvarez looks set to be one of its biggest storylines after the striker confirmed his own desire to leave Atletico Madrid.

Two seasons after arriving from Manchester City, the forward’s stint in the Spanish capital appears to be nearing its end following reported friction with the club’s board earlier this year over the direction of his career.

Finding a way out won’t be simple, since Atletico are determined to extract maximum value from any sale. Barcelona have already seen a €100 million bid turned down, and Real Madrid fared no better after Atletico rejected an offer worth €150 million from their crosstown rivals as well.

For now, Alvarez is expected to report for preseason training under Diego Simeone on August 10, barring a fresh twist in the market. That’s exactly what insider Fabrizio Romano suggests could be coming, with Arsenal reportedly ready to make a renewed push for the forward.

Julian Alvarez celebrates a goal for Atletico de Madrid. (Getty Images)

According to Premier League insider Ben Jacobs, Arsenal see Alvarez as a top target this summer, even if the numbers involved make a move complicated. “Julian Alvarez is the dream target for Arsenal. His release clause is €500m, but my information is that there are provisions for certain Champions League clubs to do it cheaper, but cheaper is still probably out of the price range of all clubs,” Jacobs said.

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He added that Arsenal’s interest shouldn’t be dismissed regardless of the obstacles: “Maybe Alvarez stays at Atletico, maybe Barcelona come back in, but don’t rule out Arsenal. If there’s a 1% chance of Alvarez moving to the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal will move”.

What Alvarez said about leaving Atletico Madrid during the World Cup

Alvarez didn’t hide his intentions while representing Argentina at the World Cup, addressing his Atletico future directly in comments that all but confirmed a transfer is coming.

“I already spoke with who I needed to speak with, and the best thing for everyone is a transfer. It’s not the time to talk about that right now, but I’m not going to hide either, because I want to fulfill my dream,” the forward said, in remarks widely interpreted as a signal of his interest in eventually joining Barcelona.

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