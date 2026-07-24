Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe help 2026 World Cup break all-time goals record: How it compares to previous editions

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe played leading roles in a spectacular 2026 FIFA World Cup that delivered unforgettable moments from start to finish. While Spain ultimately lifted the trophy by defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final, the tournament also achieved a historic feat that will be remembered for years, with the competition setting a benchmark unlike any previous edition.

The tournament brought together attacking soccer, dramatic knockout ties, and standout individual performances from some of the biggest stars in the sport. As the dust settles on the first-ever 48-team World Cup, the numbers underline just how extraordinary this edition proved to be.

The expanded format transformed the 2026 World Cup into the biggest edition in FIFA history. Hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the competition featured 48 national teams and 104 matches, creating more opportunities for memorable matches and high-scoring contests.

Spain claimed its second World Cup title after edging Argentina in the final, but the champions were far from the tournament’s highest-scoring side. La Roja finished with 14 goals in eight matches, while England and France topped the scoring charts with 20 goals each across their eight games.

The record that rewrote World Cup history

The biggest milestone arrived when the final whistle blew on the tournament. A total of 308 goals were scored across the 104 matches, making the 2026 FIFA World Cup the highest-scoring edition in the history of the competition. It also became the first World Cup ever to surpass both the 200-goal and 300-goal marks, establishing a new benchmark for future tournaments.

The achievement becomes even more remarkable when compared with previous editions. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar produced 172 goals in 64 matches, meaning the 2026 tournament finished with 136 more goals, although it also featured 40 additional matches because of the expanded format.

Advertisement

Advertisement

World Cup Total Goals 2026 308 2022 172 2018 169 2014 171 2010 145 2006 147 2002 161 1998 171 1994 141 1990 115 1986 132 1982 146 1978 102 1974 97 1970 95 1966 89 1962 89 1958 126 1954 140 1950 88 1938 84 1934 70 1930 70

The increase from 32 to 48 participating teams naturally resulted in a larger fixture list. More matches created more opportunities for goals, making it easier to establish a new overall record. However, the tournament was about more than simply playing additional games.

The average of 2.96 goals per match ranked among the best in modern World Cup history and was higher than every World Cup since Mexico 1970, which averaged 2.97 goals per game. That scoring rate comfortably exceeded recent editions. Qatar 2022 averaged 2.69 goals per match, while Russia 2018 averaged 2.64, Brazil 2014 averaged 2.67, South Africa 2010 averaged 2.27, and Germany 2006 averaged 2.30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2026: 2.96 goals per match

2.96 goals per match 2022: 2.69

2.69 2018: 2.64

2.64 2014: 2.67

2.67 2010: 2.27

2.27 2006: 2.30

How previous World Cups compare

For more than a decade, World Cup scoring remained remarkably consistent. Brazil 2014 and France 1998 each finished with 171 goals, while Russia 2018 ended with 169, and Qatar 2022 reached 172, which stood as the previous tournament record before being eclipsed in North America.

2026 – 308 goals 2022 – 172 goals 2014 – 171 goals 1998 – 171 goals 2018 – 169 goals 2002 – 161 goals 2006 – 147 goals 1982 – 146 goals 2010 – 145 goals 1994 – 141 goals

Advertisement

Advertisement

One historic edition still deserves special recognition. The 1954 World Cup produced 140 goals in just 26 matches, delivering an astonishing average of more than five goals per game, a figure that remains unmatched despite the modern game’s attacking evolution.