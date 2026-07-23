Arsenal consider two options to replace William Saliba after extended injury absence

Arsenal are looking for a new center back after William Saliba suffered a back injury that is expected to keep him out for an extended period, with reports indicating that the Gunners are considering two Premier League defenders as potential replacements.

The two options are Ezri Konsa and John Stones, according to The Independent, with Arsenal exploring the possibility of signing one of the experienced England internationals to strengthen their defense while Saliba is unavailable.

A move for Konsa would require Arsenal to pay a significant transfer fee to Aston Villa, where the defender remains an important player. Stones, meanwhile, could be available as a free agent after his contract with Manchester City ended.

Saliba injury

Saliba suffered the injury during France’s semifinal against Spain at the World Cup, with the defender forced off after 30 minutes. Subsequent specialist reviews in London confirmed that he had suffered a back injury that will require a period of rehabilitation.

Stones would be for free after his contract ended (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Arsenal stated: “Subsequent specialist reviews on William’s return to London this week have confirmed that he has suffered a back injury which will require a period of rehabilitation. Extensive assessments have concluded that surgery is not recommended, but William should now commence a managed recovery program.”

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“William’s rehabilitation will commence immediately, with continual management of his injury, and he is expected to be out of action for an extended period. Everyone is fully focused on supporting William to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Arsenal’s summer transfer window

Arsenal have already made several moves during the transfer window as they continue to build the squad, including the signing of forward Christos Tzolis for approximately $45.5 million to replace the departure of Leandro Trossard.

The club also made Piero Hincapié’s move permanent after initially signing the defender on loan, activating the purchase option worth approximately $46.2 million after a year at the club. In goal, the club added Illan Meslier on a free transfer to provide backup for David Raya.

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