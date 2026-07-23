Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Premier League
Comments

Arsenal consider two options to replace William Saliba after extended injury absence

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

Follow us on Google!
Saliba left early in the semifinal
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesSaliba left early in the semifinal

Arsenal are looking for a new center back after William Saliba suffered a back injury that is expected to keep him out for an extended period, with reports indicating that the Gunners are considering two Premier League defenders as potential replacements.

The two options are Ezri Konsa and John Stones, according to The Independent, with Arsenal exploring the possibility of signing one of the experienced England internationals to strengthen their defense while Saliba is unavailable.

A move for Konsa would require Arsenal to pay a significant transfer fee to Aston Villa, where the defender remains an important player. Stones, meanwhile, could be available as a free agent after his contract with Manchester City ended.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Saliba injury

Saliba suffered the injury during France’s semifinal against Spain at the World Cup, with the defender forced off after 30 minutes. Subsequent specialist reviews in London confirmed that he had suffered a back injury that will require a period of rehabilitation.

Stones would be for free after his contract ended (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Stones would be for free after his contract ended (Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Arsenal stated: “Subsequent specialist reviews on William’s return to London this week have confirmed that he has suffered a back injury which will require a period of rehabilitation. Extensive assessments have concluded that surgery is not recommended, but William should now commence a managed recovery program.”

Advertisement
Bradley Barcola wanted by two Premier League clubs amid Yan Diomande to PSG rumors

see also

Bradley Barcola wanted by two Premier League clubs amid Yan Diomande to PSG rumors

“William’s rehabilitation will commence immediately, with continual management of his injury, and he is expected to be out of action for an extended period. Everyone is fully focused on supporting William to ensure he is back to full fitness as soon as possible.”

Arsenal’s summer transfer window

Arsenal have already made several moves during the transfer window as they continue to build the squad, including the signing of forward Christos Tzolis for approximately $45.5 million to replace the departure of Leandro Trossard.

The club also made Piero Hincapié’s move permanent after initially signing the defender on loan, activating the purchase option worth approximately $46.2 million after a year at the club. In goal, the club added Illan Meslier on a free transfer to provide backup for David Raya.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why isn’t John Stones starting for England against France at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t John Stones starting for England against France at the 2026 World Cup?

In the final match of the 2026 World Cup for England, a change was made in the defense against France as John Stones isn't in the lineup.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City player makes shocking confession amid injury problems: 'I thought about stopping'

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City player makes shocking confession amid injury problems: 'I thought about stopping'

Manchester City have been crowned one of the world's most dominant teams since Pep Guardiola's arrival. However, a key player suffered a painful injury, prompting him to consider serious measures for his career.

Stones ready to save Man City money by filling Rodri role

Stones ready to save Man City money by filling Rodri role

Manchester City defender John Stones has proclaimed that he is ready to fill the void in midfield left by the injured Rodri. The Spain international was recently forced off of the pitch during a contentious matchup with Arsenal. City officials then took their time to reveal the extent of the setback. Nevertheless, manager Pep Guardiola […]

Manchester United agree personal terms with Manu Koné as Roma await first offer

Manchester United agree personal terms with Manu Koné as Roma await first offer

Manu Koné has attracted interest from Manchester United after agreeing personal terms, with Roma yet to receive a formal offer.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo