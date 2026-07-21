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Alex Baena joins a select winners’ group next to Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria after crowning the 2026 World Cup

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Alex Baena of Spain, Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria of Argentina.
© Diego Souto/Carl Recine/Julian Finney/Getty ImagesAlex Baena of Spain, Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria of Argentina.

Despite not entering the 2026 World Cup with many chances of being a starter, Álex Baena managed to convince Luis de la Fuente, becoming an undisputed starter in every match. He was essential to Spain‘s collective play, creating space for Marc Cucurella and forming a strong partnership with Mikel Oyarzabal. After winning the anticipated title, he joined a select list of winners alongside Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María.

After winning the 2026 World Cup, Álex Baena has joined Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María as the only players to have won a continental competition—either the UEFA European Championship or the Copa América—an Olympic Games gold medal, and the World Cup. Having played a central role in all three titles, he has written his name into soccer history.

Álex Baena has established as one of the best wingers of the 2026 World Cup. While he scored just one goal and provided one assist, he was essential to Spain’s collective success. As a creative winger, his role on the pitch is quite similar to that of Ángel Di María. He won the 2024 Olympic gold medal as a starter, as well as the 2024 UEFA Euro, completing a remarkable career that still has plenty of room for growth.

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Lionel Messi and Ángel Di María have become two of the greatest players in Argentina’s history, something Álex Baena has yet to achieve. Both legends shared the same squad in 2008, when they won the Olympic Games gold medal. In addition, they were also key figures in Argentina’s two Copa América titles and the World Cup, leading a golden generation that dominated for several years.

Alex Baena celebrates a goal for Spain.

Alex Baena celebrates a goal for Spain.

Alex Baena’s next challenge is winning over Atlético Madrid

Despite emerging as one of Spain’s best players, Álex Baena did not have a good season at Atlético Madrid. After paying €42 million to Villarreal, he arrived as an undisputed starter for head coach Diego Simeone. However, he rotated frequently with Ademola Lookman and Thiago Almada, finishing with just two goals and three assists in 46 matches.

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After becoming a starter at the 2026 World Cup, Álex Baena has the best opportunity to establish at Atlético Madrid. Following the departure of Antoine Griezmann and the uncertainty surrounding Julián Álvarez, the 25-year-old star would have every chance to become a cornerstone of the team. To achieve this, he would need to improve his attacking output, looking to match his greater impact in the creative phase.

With Griezmann’s departure still not fully addressed, head coach Diego Simeone could deploy Baena as his new second striker. Thanks to his tactical intelligence and creative contribution, he would enhance the goalscoring output of Alexander Sørloth or Julián Álvarez. However, he must maintain his defensive contribution, something that is essential to succeeding at both Atlético Madrid and Spain.

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