La Liga has announced it will report Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior to the Spanish football federation’s disciplinary committee following a provocative gesture during Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano. The incident occurred amidst a tense and dramatic match.

Real Madrid rallied from a 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead, only to concede a late equalizer, dropping crucial points in the La Liga title race.

Vinícius, introduced as a second-half substitute, responded to alleged taunts from Rayo Vallecano fans with a gesture suggesting their relegation to the second division. Video footage of the incident quickly spread across social media.

La Liga confirmed on Monday that it would report Vinícius’ actions to the disciplinary committee. LaLiga president Javier Tebas downplayed the incident, emphasizing the lack of racist chanting and attributing Vinícius’ reaction to provocation: “I saw the game. It’s important to stress that there was no racist chanting… I think there was provocation, with those insults, and the player, like any other, got annoyed; that’s all.”

Rayo Vallecano’s response

Rayo Vallecano president Raúl Martín Presa strongly criticized Vinícius’ behavior: “You’re telling a fan, a Rayo fan, ‘go to the second division’ when for us, being in the first division is survival. Footballers should be professional.”

Vinícius Júnior’s reaction, while understandable given the context, will now be reviewed by the Spanish football federation. The incident highlights the ongoing tensions between players, fans, and football authorities, and underscores the complexities of managing emotions and maintaining professionalism in high-pressure situations.

The disciplinary committee’s decision will shape future discussions surrounding player conduct and fan behavior.