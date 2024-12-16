Real Madrid will face CF Pachuca of Mexico in the inaugural FIFA Intercontinental Cup final on Wednesday in Lusail, Qatar. The winner will be crowned the first champion of this new competition. Real Madrid secured their place in the final by virtue of winning last season’s UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid is aiming to win its second trophy of the season, having already secured the UEFA Super Cup. A victory in the Intercontinental Cup would further solidify their status as a dominant force in world football.

The fitness of Kylian Mbappé is a key concern heading into the final. Mbappé sustained a thigh injury against Atalanta last week, forcing him to miss Saturday’s La Liga game against Rayo Vallecano.

Mbappé’s training return and assessment

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mbappé has resumed training, raising hopes for his participation in the Intercontinental Cup final. The coaching staff will assess his fitness closer to the match, but his involvement is not entirely ruled out.

Mbappé’s injury occurred after he scored in consecutive matches against Girona and Atalanta, suggesting he was finding his goalscoring rhythm. The 25-year-old has 12 goals and two assists in 22 matches this season. His participation in the Intercontinental Cup final would be a significant boost to Real Madrid’s chances of winning.