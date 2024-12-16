Luis Enrique took over Paris Saint-Germain during the turbulent 2023-24 season, a time marked by the departures of Lionel Messi and Neymar, as well as uncertainty surrounding Kylian Mbappe’s future. Now in his second year at the helm, the coach has reportedly decided to part ways with a $100M signing initially touted as Mbappe’s successor in the upcoming transfer window.

In the wake of Messi and Neymar’s exits, PSG sought reinforcements and made a significant investment by signing Randal Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt for €95M (approximately $100M). A standout for France at the 2022 World Cup and a prolific scorer in the Bundesliga with 46 goals in 50 matches, Kolo Muani seemed poised to become a cornerstone for the club. However, the situation has dramatically shifted, with Luis Enrique now excluding the striker from his plans.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Kolo Muani is expected to leave PSG during the January transfer window due to limited playing opportunities. With just 453 minutes in 14 appearances this season—producing two goals and one assist—the forward has fallen short of the high expectations placed on him. Center-back Milan Skriniar is also reportedly facing a similar fate under Luis Enrique.

While PSG remains unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season, with 11 wins and 4 draws, their Champions League campaign hangs in the balance, amplifying the pressure on the squad. Even though Mbappe left on summer, Kolo Muani’s minimal contributions have only added to the scrutiny.

The breaking point seemingly came during PSG’s recent 3-1 victory over Olympique Lyon, where Kolo Muani was left out of the matchday squad entirely. When questioned about the omission, Luis Enrique remarked, “I can’t call up more than 20 players.” When pressed further, the coach doubled down, saying, “I know I don’t speak French, but in Spanish, I couldn’t be clearer. If someone doesn’t understand, that’s not my problem.”

Potential destinations for Kolo Muani

Kolo Muani has fallen down the pecking order, with players like Desire Doue, Kang-In Lee, and Marco Asensio ahead of him in the rotation. His reported €12M annual salary could pose a challenge for some suitors, but several clubs are already emerging as potential destinations.

According to L’Equipe, Manchester United—a regular fixture in such transfer rumors—emerges as a possible destination. New manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly in search of a striker for the winter transfer window. With complications surrounding the pursuit of Viktor Gyokeres, United may explore a loan deal to assess Kolo Muani’s fit at Old Trafford.

Another club that has addressed the possibility of signing the PSG striker is Ligue 1 rival AS Monaco. Head coach Adolf Hutter commented on the possibility, stating, “Everyone knows that winter transfers are not easy, but when it comes to Kolo Muani, I think it’s a good idea.” Joining Monaco could offer the striker a chance to stay in France and play a leading role in a team competing at the top of the league.

However, the most likely destination appears to be RB Leipzig. As reported by Sky Sports, both the German club and Kolo Muani are open to his return to the Bundesliga, where he previously excelled. Leipzig is said to prefer a permanent transfer over a loan, providing PSG with an opportunity to recoup part of their investment. While Transfermarkt currently values the player at €30M, PSG is expected to demand a higher fee.