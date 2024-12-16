Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal will be sidelined for three to four weeks due to a grade 1 anterior tibiofibular ligament injury in his right ankle. The injury occurred during Sunday’s match against CD Leganés.

Yamal sustained the injury after a challenge during the Leganés match at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. He played until the 75th minute before being substituted by Gavi. Medical tests on Monday confirmed the injury, with a projected recovery time of three to four weeks.

Yamal’s absence is a blow to Barcelona. The 17-year-old has been a key contributor this season, accumulating six goals and 11 assists across all competitions. These impressive numbers place him third in Barcelona’s top scorer rankings, behind Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. Remarkably, his 11 assists rank him third among all players in Europe’s top five leagues.

Assessing the situation

While a three-to-four-week absence is significant, it is not a long-term injury. The relatively short timeframe suggests a speedy recovery is possible. The team will need to find solutions while he is unavailable, and will have to ensure he doesn’t suffer another injury before he is fully recovered.

Lamine Yamal’s injury is a setback for Barcelona, but the relatively short recovery time means he should be back for significant matches this season. The club will focus on managing his recovery effectively and integrating other players to maintain a strong overall squad performance during his absence.