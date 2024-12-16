Italian soccer faces potential exclusion from FIFA and UEFA competitions following the Italian government’s approval of the controversial Mulé amendment, despite warnings from international football governing bodies. While the amendment passed with significant changes, its impact on Italian football remains uncertain pending further review by FIFA and UEFA.

FIFA and UEFA had warned that the original amendment would be considered a breach of rules against government interference in football administration.

The amendment aimed to grant Serie A greater independence from the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), similar to the Premier League’s separation from the English FA.

While expectations were that the amendment would be significantly altered or even withdrawn, news agency ANSA reported its passage with modifications. Details are still emerging, but the final version appears less drastic than initially proposed. Crucially, the provision allowing clubs to bypass the sporting justice system and appeal directly to the TAR tribunal has been removed.

UEFA and FIFA’s strong response

UEFA President Aleksandar Ceferin‘s letter to Italy’s Minister for Sport, Andrea Abodi, warned of potential consequences: “If the text remains the same, we would have to exclude Italian teams from European cup competition.” This could also jeopardize Italy’s co-hosting rights (with Turkey) for EURO 2032.

Forza Italia politician Giorgio Mulé, who drafted the amendment, justified the changes as necessary for fair representation of professional leagues within the FIGC: “To guarantee an adequate representation in the federal systems, the professional leagues have the right to equal representation in the directive organisations of the sporting federations that take into account the economic contribution given to the system. A new era begins for Italian soccer today with the fair recognition of the weight and role that the Lega Serie A has within the Federation. A new page finally brings us up to date with the modern times.”

Serie A had complained about inadequate representation on the FIGC board given its significant contribution to Italian soccer’s revenue.

The modified amendment will be sent to FIFA and UEFA for review. The final decision on whether sanctions will be imposed remains pending. The outcome will significantly impact Italian football’s participation in international competitions and its overall standing within the global soccer community.