Real Madrid vs. Benfica LIVE Updates: Minute-by-Minute Coverage of the 2025-26 Champions League Playoffs Second Leg

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Vangelis Pavlidis of SL Benfica.
© Denis Doyle & Jose Manuel Alvarez Rey/Getty ImagesVinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Vangelis Pavlidis of SL Benfica.

Real Madrid and Benfica face off Wednesday, February 25, at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium for the second leg of the 2025-26 Champions League playoffs. Stay with us so you don’t miss a single detail of what promises to be one of the most heated matchups in recent soccer history.

The home side enters the match holding the advantage from the first leg at Estádio da Luz, where Vinícius Júnior scored the only goal of the tie so far. In the 50th minute, the Brazilian cut into the box from the left flank and unleashed a brilliant strike that flew into the top corner.

After the goal, controversy erupted when Vinícius accused Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni of racial abuse, an incident that resulted in no disciplinary action during the match. One week after the controversial episode, tensions remain high, with Benfica backing the Argentine, who has denied the allegations and accused Real Madrid of misrepresenting events.

Prestianni has been temporarily suspended, meaning he will not take part in the second leg, though he still chose to travel with the team to Spain. With a spot in the Champions League Round of 16 on the line, the controversy only adds more fuel to what is expected to be an intense showdown.

Benfica's starting lineup confirmed

Head coach Jose Mourinho confirmed the starting XI that'll be pushing for the comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu (4-2-3-1): Anatoliy Trubin; Amar Dedic, Nicolas Otamendi, Tomas Araujo, Samuel Dahl; Leandro Barreiro, Richard Rios; Fredrik Aursnes, Rafa Silva, Andreas Schjelderup; Vangelos Pavlidis.

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing?

After delivering an assist to Vinícius Júnior in the first leg, Kylian Mbappé will not play against Benfica at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Real Madrid star suffered a setback in his left knee during Tuesday’s training session, prompting the decision to rule him out of the match.

To avoid any risk, Mbappé has not only been left out of the starting XI but was also excluded entirely from Madrid’s matchday squad, meaning he won’t even be available as a substitute.

Real Madrid confirmed lineup!

Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa confirmed the players that'll be facing Benfica from the start (4-4-2): Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Arda Guler, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Gonzalo Garcia, Vinicius Junior.

Gianluca Prestianni suspended for game against Real Madrid

Gianluca Prestianni won't be performing for Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League against Real Madrid. Following Vinícius Jr.’s complaint of racial discrimination, UEFA has imposed a provisional 1-game suspension to the Argentine, ruling him out of the second leg, and even though Benfica appealed the decision, the organization decided to reject the appeal.

After the decision, Prestianni broke the silence delivering a message on his X (formerly Twitter) account that would eventually end up being deleted: "Apparently, you can throw a punch without the ball and get no sanction. Apparently, you can sanction someone without proof. They aren't even trying to hide it anymore when it comes to Real (Madrid). It is a disgrace."

Kickoff time and how to watch

The game between Real Madrid and Benfica game will begin at 3:00 PM (ET).

You can watch the UEFA Champions League match live on Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.

Real Madrid and Benfica clash in the UEFA Champions League

Welcome to our live blog of the game between Real Madrid and Benfica for the second leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League playoffs. Stay with us for all the latest updates and minute-by-minute coverage of the heated clash!

