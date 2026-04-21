Kylian Mbappe watches closely as Jose Mourinho’s stance on romantic Real Madrid return reportedly emerges

Kylian Mbappe finds himself at the center of another major discussion surrounding Real Madrid, this time involving Jose Mourinho and a possible reunion with the Spanish giant. Real Madrid is enduring a frustrating campaign, and that has naturally sparked questions over the future of the bench. With Mbappe part of a star-filled squad that was expected to dominate, the growing noise around the Portuguese tactician has quickly become one of soccer’s biggest talking points.

The pressure has intensified at the Bernabeu after a season that could end without silverware. Los Blancos have struggled in La Liga, exited cup competitions early, and failed to meet expectations despite major investment in elite talent. That disappointing run has reportedly pushed the hierarchy to examine several managerial candidates for next season.

Names such as Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino, Didier Deschamps, and others have all been mentioned in recent weeks. For many observers, the issue is larger than tactics. Madrid appears to want a figure capable of restoring authority, discipline, and belief inside a dressing room packed with superstar personalities.

As the search intensifies, Mourinho’s name has re-emerged with surprising force. The Portuguese coach remains one of the most recognizable managers in world soccer and still carries a strong reputation in Madrid after his first spell.

Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, speaks to Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.

According to multiple reports, including Marca and Sky Sports, Mourinho is now viewed as a serious option if Madrid decides to make a change. While no formal approach has been made, insiders claim his profile is being carefully considered.

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What is Mourinho’s reported true stance?

As the story develops, the true nature of Mourinho’s stance has started to emerge. Cadena SER, via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, reports that Jose Mourinho would love to return to Real Madrid and coach the team next season if the opportunity officially arrives.

That stance explains why the rumors have grown so quickly across Spain and Portugal. It is said that the 63-year-old still feels a strong emotional connection to the club and views Madrid as unfinished business in his managerial career.

While speculation continues to build, Mourinho himself has remained cautious when addressing his future. “I spoke about this two months ago, weeks ago, and a few days ago. I can’t guarantee what will happen,” he admitted when pressed on the rumors.

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Why Madrid could see Mourinho as the right fit

Real Madrid may feel it needs a proven authority figure more than a long-term project coach right now. Mourinho’s reputation for handling dressing rooms, demanding standards, and thriving under pressure makes him an appealing emergency solution.

He has managed some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Manchester United, Roma, and Benfica. Few available coaches can match that level of experience.

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For a squad featuring Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and other elite internationals, leadership may be the first requirement. Mourinho’s personality has always been built for environments where expectations are relentless.