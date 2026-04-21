Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
la liga
Comments

Kylian Mbappe watches closely as Jose Mourinho’s stance on romantic Real Madrid return reportedly emerges

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid speaks to Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid speaks to Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.

Kylian Mbappe finds himself at the center of another major discussion surrounding Real Madrid, this time involving Jose Mourinho and a possible reunion with the Spanish giant. Real Madrid is enduring a frustrating campaign, and that has naturally sparked questions over the future of the bench. With Mbappe part of a star-filled squad that was expected to dominate, the growing noise around the Portuguese tactician has quickly become one of soccer’s biggest talking points.

The pressure has intensified at the Bernabeu after a season that could end without silverware. Los Blancos have struggled in La Liga, exited cup competitions early, and failed to meet expectations despite major investment in elite talent. That disappointing run has reportedly pushed the hierarchy to examine several managerial candidates for next season.

Names such as Jurgen Klopp, Mauricio Pochettino, Didier Deschamps, and others have all been mentioned in recent weeks. For many observers, the issue is larger than tactics. Madrid appears to want a figure capable of restoring authority, discipline, and belief inside a dressing room packed with superstar personalities.

As the search intensifies, Mourinho’s name has re-emerged with surprising force. The Portuguese coach remains one of the most recognizable managers in world soccer and still carries a strong reputation in Madrid after his first spell.

Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, speaks to Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.

Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid, speaks to Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.

According to multiple reports, including Marca and Sky Sports, Mourinho is now viewed as a serious option if Madrid decides to make a change. While no formal approach has been made, insiders claim his profile is being carefully considered.

Advertisement

What is Mourinho’s reported true stance?

As the story develops, the true nature of Mourinho’s stance has started to emerge. Cadena SER, via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, reports that Jose Mourinho would love to return to Real Madrid and coach the team next season if the opportunity officially arrives.

That stance explains why the rumors have grown so quickly across Spain and Portugal. It is said that the 63-year-old still feels a strong emotional connection to the club and views Madrid as unfinished business in his managerial career.

While speculation continues to build, Mourinho himself has remained cautious when addressing his future. “I spoke about this two months ago, weeks ago, and a few days ago. I can’t guarantee what will happen,” he admitted when pressed on the rumors.

Advertisement

Why Madrid could see Mourinho as the right fit

Real Madrid may feel it needs a proven authority figure more than a long-term project coach right now. Mourinho’s reputation for handling dressing rooms, demanding standards, and thriving under pressure makes him an appealing emergency solution.

He has managed some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Manchester United, Roma, and Benfica. Few available coaches can match that level of experience.

Advertisement

For a squad featuring Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, and other elite internationals, leadership may be the first requirement. Mourinho’s personality has always been built for environments where expectations are relentless.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
José Mourinho has reportedly not been contacted by Real Madrid amid uncertainty with Álvaro Arbeloa

José Mourinho has reportedly not been contacted by Real Madrid amid uncertainty with Álvaro Arbeloa

After Real Madrid’s disappointing season, Álvaro Arbeloa’s future at the club appears to be uncertain. In response, José Mourinho emerges as a clear candidate to lead the team. However, the Portuguese has reportedly not been contacted by Los Blancos.

José Mourinho takes a slight dig at Portugal in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence: ‘Look like any run-of-the-mill team’

José Mourinho takes a slight dig at Portugal in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence: ‘Look like any run-of-the-mill team’

Although Cristiano Ronaldo’s inclusion on Portugal’s roster has drawn heavy criticism, his absence against Mexico was keenly felt. In light of this, José Mourinho has taken a subtle swipe at the national team, defending the veteran’s place in the starting lineup.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus may reunite beyond Saudi Pro League as Al-Nassr boss draws plan to battle Jose Mourinho for Portugal job after 2026 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus may reunite beyond Saudi Pro League as Al-Nassr boss draws plan to battle Jose Mourinho for Portugal job after 2026 FIFA World Cup

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo and his working relationship with Jorge Jesus could soon become one of the most intriguing storylines in world soccer.

José Mourinho delivers a solid take on Gianluca Prestianni’s case with Vinicius: ‘I will never look at him the same way again’

José Mourinho delivers a solid take on Gianluca Prestianni’s case with Vinicius: ‘I will never look at him the same way again’

After Vinícius Jr.’s complaint against Gianluca Prestianni, José Mourinho has been the subject of strong criticism for his statements toward the Brazilian. However, the Portuguese coach has decided to double down on his remarks, criticizing UEFA and warning his Argentine player.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo