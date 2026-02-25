Why isn’t Gianluca Prestianni playing today for Benfica vs. Real Madrid in the Champions League clash?

Although the first leg was fairly even, Vinícius Jr. proved to be the decisive factor in Real Madrid’s attack, scoring an impressive goal to hand his side the advantage. Nevertheless, Benfica remain in contention, as the deficit is only one goal, and they will look to overturn the tie in today’s match. Far from being a straightforward encounter, Benfica’s José Mourinho will be unable to count on Gianluca Prestianni in the second leg of the Champions League clash.

Following Vinícius Jr.’s complaint of racial discrimination against Gianluca Prestianni, UEFA has imposed a provisional suspension, ruling him out of the second leg. While Benfica chose to appeal the sanction, the organization decided to reject the appeal, effectively sidelining him. In addition, they are still conducting a formal investigation to determine whether any racist acts occurred during the first leg at the Estádio da Luz.

In the Argentine’s absence, coach José Mourinho could turn to Dodi Lukebakio, who has scored two goals and provided four assists in 15 matches this season. As a result, Benfica may look to be decisive on the counterattack, aiming to exploit the spaces in behind. In addition, the Belgian broke his silence regarding the Brazilian’s accusation against Prestianni, stating that he hopes his teammate is innocent, as he would not accept an injustice of that magnitude.

Gianluca Prestianni’s absence may be perceived as unfair given that he has not been found guilty, yet it could also ease the atmosphere inside the stadium. With the match taking place at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Argentine might have faced whistles, protests, and even heavy challenges from opposing players. For that reason, his presence could ultimately have harmed Benfica more than helped them.

Gianluca Prestianni of SL Benfica and Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Benfica president Manuel Rui Costa stands firm by Prestianni’s side

Throughout the week, several players and former players have heavily criticized Gianluca Prestianni, claiming that covering his mouth to argue suggests negative things. Despite this, Benfica have decided to support the Argentine, issuing a strong statement.Additionally, they have decided that the player will travel with the team as a protest against UEFA’s decision. Along with this, president Manuel Rui Costa expressed his support for the player in a statement.

“Although it’s a game situation, it’s also a human situation, but that doesn’t diminish Benfica’s anti-racist stance in any way. Benfica would never have racist player in their squad. Throughout its history, Benfica have been an example of inclusion and against racism. It has an African player [Eusebio] as its greatest symbol. Prestianni isn’t racist, and if he were, I’d be the first to take a stand,” Rui Costa said, via Record PT.

While Prestianni missed the second leg against Real Madrid, he has not yet been found guilty. As this is a very sensitive matter, UEFA could take some time to make a decision, since statements will be taken from several players due to the lack of conclusive video or audio evidence. The Argentine would even be considering filing a defamation complaint against Vinícius Jr., reports TyC Sports.