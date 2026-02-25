Why isn’t Kylian Mbappe playing for Real Madrid in key Champions League game against Benfica?

Kylian Mbappé has arguably been Real Madrid‘s most important player in a 2025-26 campaign in which the team has struggled to meet expectations set at the start of the season. With Wednesday’s clash against Benfica shaping up as a decisive game that could determine Los Blancos’ fate in the UEFA Champions League, questions have arisen about why Mbappé has been left out.

Kylian Mbappé will not play for Real Madrid against Benfica after suffering an injury setback in his left knee. Reports revealed that the French star was unable to complete a training session, and after undergoing tests, the results showed his knee was far from fully healed.

The striker has been dealing with knee discomfort since last year, with an MRI later revealing damage to the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee. After missing two matches, Mbappé was able to return to the team, particularly for the Spanish Super Cup final, but the issue has resurfaced and now rules him out of the Benfica game.

The injury has become a major concern after Real Madrid released its squad list for Wednesday’s Champions League match against Benfica without Mbappé included. That means the Frenchman, in order to avoid further risk, won’t even be available off the bench.

Real Madrid’s squad list for the game against Benfica.

Mbappé, the biggest absence Real Madrid could suffer

In a season in which Xabi Alonso was already dismissed from his role as head coach, Kylian Mbappé has often been the lone player providing solutions with a consistently elite level of performance. His goal contributions have become a major talking point, with fans and media suggesting the team has grown dependent on him, and the numbers support that claim.

Of the 22 goals Real Madrid have scored in their Champions League campaign, 13 have come from Mbappé, making him the competition’s current top scorer. He also recorded an assist in the first leg against Benfica, bringing his total goal contributions to 14, more than 60% of Los Blancos’ goals in the tournament so far.

Who will replace Mbappé?

With Kylian Mbappé completely sidelined for the match, head coach Álvaro Arbeloa will have to find a solution to replace Real Madrid’s leading scorer this season. While it won’t be easy, the most obvious option appears to be Vinícius Júnior paired with Gonzalo García in attack, filling Mbappé’s spot.

Although they are very different striker profiles (Mbappé more mobile, García more of a traditional box finisher) Gonzalo García has already stepped in for Mbappé before. The 21-year-old has replaced him in the starting XI five times this season (including matches against Atlético Madrid and Barcelona in the Super Cup), producing six goals and one assist, showing strong efficiency when given a starting opportunity.

