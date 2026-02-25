Trending topics:
Comments

Lionel Messi recalls Spain’s attempt to lure him away from the Argentina national team

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Lionel Messi playing for Argentina.
© Elsa/Getty ImagesLionel Messi playing for Argentina.

Lionel Messi has remained one of the world’s biggest soccer stars for more than two decades. He built his club career with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami, while continuing to shine with Argentina. However, things could have been very different if he had chosen to play for Spain.

Having moved to Barcelona at age 13 for treatment to stimulate his growth, Messi was eligible to represent the European country internationally—and he even had a concrete opportunity to do so.

During a recent interview with the Miro de Atras podcast, Messi acknowledged that he had contact with Spanish national team officials. “At one point it came to me. I was already playing at Barcelona, and they hinted at it,” he explained. “It’s normal, it happens with many kids, or at least it did back then.”

The forward added that representing Spain was not out of the question at the time. “Even though I’m Argentine, obviously, I went to Barcelona very young and spent most of my youth career there. So it was a possibility, it could have happened,” he admitted.

Messi was the best player of the tournament in 2005

Messi made his international debut in 2005 with Argentina.

Indeed, Spain has had a clear influence on Messi’s life. After spending the first 13 years of his life in Rosario, Argentina, he moved to Barcelona and lived there continuously until age 34. Yet his roots ultimately weighed more in his decision. “Your desire was always for Argentina,” podcast host Nahuel Guzman remarked, to which Messi replied: “Yes, always.”

How many titles could Messi have won with Spain?

Lionel Messi made his debut with the Argentine jersey in a U-20 friendly in 2004. A year later, he became World Cup champion at that level and was named the tournament’s best player, while also making his official debut with the senior national team. The U-23 gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics was followed by four senior titles: Copa America 2021, Finalissima 2022, World Cup 2022, and Copa America 2024.

During the same period, Spain won a large number of trophies. At the youth level, they earned gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics (where three overage players are allowed), while at the senior level, they were champions of UEFA Euro 2008, 2012, and 2024, as well as the 2010 World Cup and the 2023 UEFA Nations League.

In 22 years, Messi has won six titles with Argentina, counting both youth and senior trophies. Hypothetically, had he chosen Spain, the forward would have won a similar number: one at the youth level and five with the senior team.

Messi’s matchups against Spain

Lionel Messi first faced Spain at the U-20 World Cup in the Netherlands in 2005, when Argentina won 3-1 in the quarterfinals with a goal from Messi. At the senior level, they met in two friendlies: a 2-1 victory for Spain in 2006 and a 4-1 win for Argentina in 2010, again with a Messi goal.

The head-to-head record currently favors the Argentine forward with two wins and one loss. However, this year will add a new chapter, as Argentina and Spain are set to meet in the Finalissima, the tournament that brings together the reigning champions of South America and Europe.

