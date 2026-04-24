Vinicius on alert as UEFA hands Gianluca Prestianni six-match ban over incident with Real Madrid star, but unexpected twist emerges

A tense UEFA Champions League night involving Gianluca Prestianni and Vinicius Junior has now reached a decisive conclusion, yet the full story is far more complex than it first appeared. The incident, which unfolded during a high-stakes clash between Benfica and Real Madrid, initially sparked serious allegations that threatened to overshadow the match itself.

Now, with a suspension confirmed, the focus has shifted to understanding exactly what happened and why the final ruling took an unexpected turn. The controversy began shortly after Vinicius Junior scored the decisive goal in the match, triggering an emotional reaction on and off the pitch. Soon after, an argument broke out near the corner flag.

Television footage showed Prestianni speaking while covering his mouth with his shirt, prompting Vinicius to immediately approach referee Francois Letexier. The official then activated UEFA’s anti-discrimination protocol, stopping the match for around ten minutes while the matter was reviewed.

That stoppage created instant headlines across Europe, with many assuming UEFA would be investigating allegations of racist abuse. Real Madrid players also reacted strongly in defense of their teammate after the final whistle.

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Conflicting accounts and strong reactions

In the immediate aftermath, several figures offered differing interpretations of the incident. Real Madrid players, including high-profile teammates, supported Vinicius’ version of events, with some claiming they heard offensive language directed at him during the confrontation.

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Prestianni, however, firmly denied the initial accusations. “I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard,” he said, insisting his words had been misinterpreted in the heat of the moment.

The situation escalated further when Vinicius later responded publicly, stating: “Racists are, above all, cowards.” The statement underscored how seriously he viewed the incident and intensified calls for a thorough investigation.

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

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UEFA investigation reveals the key twist

After weeks of review, UEFA’s disciplinary body delivered its verdict—and this is where the story took a different direction. The governing body confirmed a six-match suspension for Prestianni, but clarified that the punishment was issued for discriminatory conduct of a different nature than initially alleged.

UEFA confirmed Prestianni was sanctioned for “discriminatory conduct (i.e. homophobic conduct).” The ban includes three matches suspended over a two-year probation period, while one match had already been served during the earlier provisional suspension, leaving two further matches to be completed. That means Prestianni is effectively banned for two more matches unless he commits another offense during the probation period.

UEFA also formally requested that FIFA extend the sanction worldwide, potentially impacting international competitions. Portuguese outlet Record reports that Benfica does not plan to appeal the decision, despite having a short window to do so.

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Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Could the ban affect Argentina?

Another major consequence is that the suspension could extend beyond club football if FIFA approves UEFA’s request. Since Prestianni has already made his senior Argentina debut, the punishment could theoretically apply to international fixtures.

That raises the possibility of missing national team matches, and potentially even World Cup-related games if selected in the future. For a 20-year-old player trying to build momentum, that would be a significant setback.

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