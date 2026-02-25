Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona reportedly receive major Serie A transfer update amid contract renewal rumors

Barcelona have managed to stand out as one of the best attacking teams, led by Lamine Yamal, who has driven the side to its highest level, registering 15 goals and 14 assists in 33 matches. However, the Blaugranas have struggled considerably at the defensive level, prompting them to look to reinforce the back line. In that sense, they have reportedly received a positive update regarding a Serie A target amid contract renewal rumors.

According to Matteo Moretto, the Blaugranas are prioritizing the arrival of Alessandro Bastoni, who is viewed as the ideal reinforcement for the defense. Under contract until 2028, Inter Milan are not convinced about letting him leave and are instead seeking a contract extension. In response, the Italian defender has decided to pause talks, waiting to see if Barcelona take concrete steps to secure his arrival.

Even though this gesture may be seen as minor, it could prove decisive in the upcoming negotiations. In case Barcelona decide to accelerate their move for Bastoni, Inter Milan could be forced to negotiate his transfer, as Alessandro could push for a departure in the summer of 2026. However, the Italian is not close to entering the final year of his contract, so Lamine Yamal’s team may be forced to pay around €80 million or more.

Bastoni’s emergence has reportedly cooled Barcelona’s interest in Niklas Süle. According to BILD, Real Madrid have taken the lead in the race for the defender, who is looking to leave Borussia Dortmund. Unlike the Italian, he could be available for €50–60 million, a significantly more accessible figure that would make negotiations simpler. However, the Blaugranas have decided to prioritize Alessandro, as they believe he would adapt more effectively.

Not only Bastoni: Barcelona reportedly eye Premier League defender

After a season marked by defensive instability, Barcelona are looking to make adjustments to their back line. With that in mind, they have set their sights on Alessandro Bastoni as their top priority target. However, the Blaugrana could find it quite difficult to secure his arrival, as Inter Milan consider him key to their future. In response to this, the Spanish side has reportedly added a Premier League star to their list of priorities.

see also Julian Alvarez may not be the only target as Barcelona reportedly chase Manchester City star for the 2026-27 season

According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona have decided to add Marcos Senesi to their list of targets. After shining at AFC Bournemouth, the Argentine has decided not to renew his contract, which means he could arrive as a free agent. Like Bastoni, the 28-year-old defender stands out not only for his solidity but also for his ability to play out from the back, fitting into Hansi Flick’s tactical ideas. Moreover, he is open to joining the Blaugrana, facilitating any negotiations.

Despite this, they could face strong competition for his signing. As per Football Insider, the Argentine has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Aston Villa, Newcastle, and even Chelsea. Because of this, Barcelona may have to make a swift decision: Go all-in for Bastoni despite his high valuation or secure Senesi’s arrival. This decision is far from simple, as it could shape the team’s performance next season.