Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona reportedly receive major Serie A transfer update amid contract renewal rumors

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.
© Pedro Salado/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match.

Barcelona have managed to stand out as one of the best attacking teams, led by Lamine Yamal, who has driven the side to its highest level, registering 15 goals and 14 assists in 33 matches. However, the Blaugranas have struggled considerably at the defensive level, prompting them to look to reinforce the back line. In that sense, they have reportedly received a positive update regarding a Serie A target amid contract renewal rumors.

According to Matteo Moretto, the Blaugranas are prioritizing the arrival of Alessandro Bastoni, who is viewed as the ideal reinforcement for the defense. Under contract until 2028, Inter Milan are not convinced about letting him leave and are instead seeking a contract extension. In response, the Italian defender has decided to pause talks, waiting to see if Barcelona take concrete steps to secure his arrival.

Even though this gesture may be seen as minor, it could prove decisive in the upcoming negotiations. In case Barcelona decide to accelerate their move for Bastoni, Inter Milan could be forced to negotiate his transfer, as Alessandro could push for a departure in the summer of 2026. However, the Italian is not close to entering the final year of his contract, so Lamine Yamal’s team may be forced to pay around €80 million or more.

Bastoni’s emergence has reportedly cooled Barcelona’s interest in Niklas Süle. According to BILD, Real Madrid have taken the lead in the race for the defender, who is looking to leave Borussia Dortmund. Unlike the Italian, he could be available for €50–60 million, a significantly more accessible figure that would make negotiations simpler. However, the Blaugranas have decided to prioritize Alessandro, as they believe he would adapt more effectively.

Alessandro Bastoni of Inter.

Alessandro Bastoni of Inter.

Not only Bastoni: Barcelona reportedly eye Premier League defender

After a season marked by defensive instability, Barcelona are looking to make adjustments to their back line. With that in mind, they have set their sights on Alessandro Bastoni as their top priority target. However, the Blaugrana could find it quite difficult to secure his arrival, as Inter Milan consider him key to their future. In response to this, the Spanish side has reportedly added a Premier League star to their list of priorities.

Advertisement
Julian Alvarez may not be the only target as Barcelona reportedly chase Manchester City star for the 2026-27 season

see also

Julian Alvarez may not be the only target as Barcelona reportedly chase Manchester City star for the 2026-27 season

According to TEAMtalk, Barcelona have decided to add Marcos Senesi to their list of targets. After shining at AFC Bournemouth, the Argentine has decided not to renew his contract, which means he could arrive as a free agent. Like Bastoni, the 28-year-old defender stands out not only for his solidity but also for his ability to play out from the back, fitting into Hansi Flick’s tactical ideas. Moreover, he is open to joining the Blaugrana, facilitating any negotiations.

Despite this, they could face strong competition for his signing. As per Football Insider, the Argentine has attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, Aston Villa, Newcastle, and even Chelsea. Because of this, Barcelona may have to make a swift decision: Go all-in for Bastoni despite his high valuation or secure Senesi’s arrival. This decision is far from simple, as it could shape the team’s performance next season.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe may lose a young teammate as Real Madrid are reportedly open to a surprising exit to an Italian side

Kylian Mbappe may lose a young teammate as Real Madrid are reportedly open to a surprising exit to an Italian side

Real Madrid, facing challenges throughout the current season, are considering potential roster changes. As a result, Kylian Mbappe might see a young teammate depart, with the Spanish club potentially allowing him to join a major Italian team ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Virgil van Dijk may soon have a new teammate: Liverpool reportedly eye a major young defensive signing for the 2026-27 season

Virgil van Dijk may soon have a new teammate: Liverpool reportedly eye a major young defensive signing for the 2026-27 season

Despite missing out on signing Marc Guehi, Liverpool remain determined to secure a center back. The Reds have now reportedly focused their attention on a promising young talent to partner with Virgil van Dijk in the 2026-27 season.

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool: Lineups for 2025-26 Champions League showdown

Inter Milan vs. Liverpool: Lineups for 2025-26 Champions League showdown

Inter Milan face Liverpool in the 2025-26 Champions League amidst the ongoing Mohamed Salah dilemma. Despite the different situations each team endures, both need a victory, setting the stage for what promises to be a competitive match. Here are the confirmed lineups.

Lionel Messi recalls Spain’s attempt to lure him away from the Argentina national team

Lionel Messi recalls Spain’s attempt to lure him away from the Argentina national team

Spain tried to convince Lionel Messi to play for them instead of Argentina.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo