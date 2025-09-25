Trending topics:
Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior sparks controversy after being called out for ‘lack of respect’ by Levante captain

By Dante Gonzalez

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Real Sociedad and Real Madrid CF at Reale Arena on September 13, 2025 in San Sebastian, Spain.
Vinícius Júnior found himself at the center of another controversy in his Real Madrid career, at a time when the Brazilian has been searching for the form he showed in past seasons. After Tuesday’s La Liga clash, Levante captain Unai Elgezabal publicly criticized the winger, accusing him of showing “a lack of respect.”

In the 62nd minute, with Madrid leading 2-1, Kylian Mbappé won a penalty after drawing a foul from Elgezabal with a clever fake shot. As the Frenchman prepared to take the spot kick, the Levante captain confronted Vinícius, who reacted angrily after putting his hand near Elgezabal’s neck.

The incident didn’t escalate enough for either player to be booked, but it created a flashpoint just before Mbappé calmly converted from the spot on his way to a brace in Madrid’s 4-1 victory. Still, the episode clearly struck a nerve with Elgezabal, who did not hold back in his postgame comments about Vinícius.

Asked about the confrontation, the Levante captain said he felt disrespected by the Brazilian star. “When we are disrespected — us, the fans, and the badge we represent — you have to say enough,” Elgezabal told reporters.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid is fouled by Unai Elgezabal of Levante UD in the box during the LaLiga EA Sports match.

He continued, offering praise for Vinícius’s talent while making his stance clear. “He’s a player with tremendous potential, but there are certain situations I can’t accept as a person, things that are out of place. I don’t want to give it more attention because it’s not necessary.”

Confirmed: First Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clásico of the season gets official date and time

Confirmed: First Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clásico of the season gets official date and time

Vinícius rebuilding confidence under Xabi Alonso

Vinícius has endured an inconsistent start to the season, coming off a 2024–25 campaign where he struggled to recapture his best level. Since Xabi Alonso took over as head coach, the Brazilian has been left out of the starting lineup in two of Madrid’s seven matches. But with a goal and an assist against Levante, he is steadily regaining his importance in the squad.

Alonso declined to confirm whether Vinícius will start in next weekend’s Madrid derby, but he made a point to underline the winger’s impact. “It was a very complete performance from the team, and of course Vini had a decisive and very important impact today,” Alonso said in his post-match press conference.

Real Madrid visit Atlético Madrid on Saturday in a city derby where Los Blancos enter as favorites after winning their first six league games. With three goals and three assists in seven appearances this season, Vinícius is beginning to rediscover the form that once earned him FIFA’s The Best award.

