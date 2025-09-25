Timely Milan injury boost as key teammate returns to help Christian Pulisic before Napoli showdown in Serie A

An already thrilling Serie A season is about to serve up one of its early blockbusters: Milan versus Napoli at San Siro. Christian Pulisic, who has started the campaign in blistering form, will lead the Rossoneri into battle. But the American star has been handed a huge boost — one that could tilt the balance in Milan’s favor. After weeks of uncertainty, a key teammate has finally returned from injury, and the timing could not be more perfect.

Since arriving in Italy, Pulisic has transformed himself into far more than a reliable winger. He has become a decisive match-winner, delivering both goals and assists in abundance. In fact, “he is the first to have reached at least 25 goals and 15 assists in Serie A in the last three seasons,” reported Opta.

This season, his productivity has reached new heights. With five goals in his first six appearances across league and cup, the American ace has made the strongest start of his career, already surpassing his output from the same stage last season. His consistency is what sets him apart, but so too does his versatility.

Over the past three years, the 27-year-old has been used as a winger, attacking midfielder, false nine, and even as a makeshift full-back. Wherever he plays, he finds a way to make an impact. Two of his goals this term have even come from the bench, underlining his ability to adapt to any role.

Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao

Then there is his growing influence in the dressing room. Though naturally quiet, Pulisic has emerged as a leader. After Santiago Gimenez ended a scoring drought, Pulisic reassured the Mexican forward: “I always tell him to be patient because he’s played very well in the last few games. If he continues like this, he’ll score a lot of goals.” Small moments like these show why teammates look up to him.

The return of a star and what it means for Milan

For weeks, Milan had been missing one of its most important attacking weapons. That absence ends now. On Thursday afternoon, Rafael Leao returned to full training with the first team, sparking huge excitement ahead of the Napoli clash.

The Portuguese forward had been sidelined since August 17, when he suffered a calf injury in the Coppa Italia win over Bari. Initially considered a minor issue, the injury kept him out for more than five weeks, ruling him out of the first four league games and the Coppa Italia round of 32.

Assistant coach Marco Landucci hinted at his comeback earlier in the week: “He couldn’t be there tonight… I think he’ll be with us in the group on Thursday, everything’s going well, so I think he’ll be available for Sunday.” His words proved accurate.

According to MilanNews, Leao has “fully recovered from the strained calf” and is now expected to feature against Napoli. While he may begin on the bench, his availability is a massive boost for Massimiliano Allegri as he prepares for one of the season’s defining early fixtures.

