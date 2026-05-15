Kylian Mbappe learns Real Madrid fate after public fallout with boss Alvaro Arbeloa as Jose Mourinho’s role behind the scenes emerges

As new rumors surfaced linking Jose Mourinho to a sensational return to Real Madrid, speculation about Kylian Mbappe‘s future exploded into the forefront of European soccer discourse. Amid growing tension inside the Santiago Bernabeu dressing room and public friction involving interim coach Alvaro Arbeloa, new details have now emerged regarding the club’s long-term plans for the French superstar.

The latest controversy erupted after Madrid’s 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo, when Mbappe openly questioned Arbeloa’s handling of him. The French forward revealed he had been left frustrated after starting on the bench despite believing he was fully fit.

“I didn’t play because the coach told me I’m the fourth-choice forward in the squad behind Mastantuono, Vinicius, and Gonzalo,” Mbappe said after the match. “I accept it and play the time I’m given. I think I played well. I was ready to start.” Those comments immediately created headlines across Spain.

Arbeloa responded publicly soon afterward and firmly denied ever telling Mbappe he was fourth in the pecking order. “I certainly didn’t say anything like that to Mbappe,” the Spaniard insisted. “Perhaps he didn’t understand me. I’m the coach, and I’m the one who decides who plays and who doesn’t.”

During an era of instability for Madrid, the dispute revealed deeper divisions inside the team. Reports in Spain have described a fractured atmosphere around the squad following disappointing performances, dressing-room disputes, and growing pressure from supporters.

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Mourinho publicly backs Arbeloa

The story became even more significant when Mourinho addressed the controversy during a press conference with Benfica. The Portuguese coach, heavily linked with the Madrid job, chose to publicly support Arbeloa rather than defend Mbappe. “It saddens me because Arbeloa is a friend,” Mourinho told Diario AS. “He is one of those who gave everything for me when he was a player of mine.”

The former Madrid manager also reflected on the difficulties coaches face at elite clubs. “Being a player is always easier than being the manager,” he added while discussing the pressure surrounding his former player.

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Those comments immediately caught attention because Mourinho is widely expected to become Madrid’s next permanent coach once Benfica’s season ends. Fabrizio Romano recently suggested that negotiations are already advanced, with Florentino Perez viewing Mourinho as the figure capable of restoring order at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid decides on Mbappe’s future amid fans’ dissatisfaction

Amid the growing speculation, Real Madrid has reportedly reached a clear internal decision regarding Mbappe’s future: the club does not intend to sell him and instead expects him to remain as a central figure under Mourinho.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid leaves the pitch

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According to TEAMtalk, Mourinho himself views the Frenchman as a crucial part of Los Blancos’ long-term project despite the recent controversy. The club reportedly believes the Portuguese coach can rebuild discipline inside the dressing room while helping the French star rediscover his best form.

That stance arrives despite growing criticism from sections of the fanbase. Mbappe was loudly booed by supporters during the Oviedo match, and reports even claimed an online petition demanding his exit gathered enormous traction online.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid speaks to Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.

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Still, Madrid’s leadership appears determined to continue building around him. It is said that Florentino Perez sees the 27-year-old as one of the pillars of the club’s future, even while negotiations over Vinicius Junior’s contract renewal remain unresolved.