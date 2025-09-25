Sergio Ramos makes headlines in Liga MX: Monterrey captain mimics Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami misfortune with embarrassing Panenka penalty-kick error

Just like Lionel Messi earlier, Sergio Ramos made headlines in Mexico this week—but not for the right reasons. The legendary Spanish defender, who arrived at Monterrey earlier this year, endured a night that fans and pundits will not forget any time soon. What was expected to be a top-of-the-table clash in Liga MX turned into a chaotic spectacle, one that left Ramos in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

At first, everything seemed to go Monterrey’s way. In front of a packed Estadio Nemesio Diez, the Rayados seized control early on, opening the scoring in the 10th minute through German Berterame. The visitors looked sharp, confident, and ready to prove themselves as the dominant force in Mexico’s championship race. When a penalty was awarded less than 10 minutes later, Monterrey had the chance to double its lead. The captain stepped up—calm, collected, and with all eyes on him. That was the turning point.

Sergio Ramos attempted a Panenka, the cheeky chipped penalty that has humiliated goalkeepers around the world. But instead of glory, the moment ended in disaster. Toluca goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez stood firm, barely moving as the ball floated tamely into his hands.

From that instant, everything unraveled. In the span of just 15 minutes, Toluca went from trailing to leading 3-1, with goals from Jesús Angulo, Paulinho, and Nicolas Castro ripping through Rayados’ defense. By halftime, they were clinging on at 4-2, and by full time, the scoreline read a humiliating 6-2 defeat. Ramos’ missed penalty was the catalyst. What could have been 2-0 became a collapse of confidence.

After the final whistle, Monterrey coach Domènec Torrent didn’t mince words about the impact of Ramos’ blunder. “We leave disappointed, because we started the match very well. We were superior during the first 20 minutes, playing well and creating chances, but after the penalty [that Sergio Ramos couldn’t convert], everything changed. We went from being the comfortable, dominant team to the complete opposite. I don’t know if I’ve ever experienced something like this in my career.”

Ramos under fire in Mexico

For Ramos, the missed penalty carries a heavy weight. It was his first failed spot kick since November 2020, when Switzerland denied him in the Nations League. Since then, he had converted four straight penalties—until now.

The timing couldn’t have been worse. Fans flooded social media with criticism and memes, some even reveling in his misfortune. “I find it incredibly satisfying whenever I see a Panenka saved,” one user wrote on Reddit.

This wasn’t the debut season the veteran had envisioned. Despite scoring goals from defense and bringing experience to the Rayados, the Spaniard now finds himself under a microscope, with his leadership and decision-making questioned.

Messi and the Panenka curse

Interestingly, Ramos isn’t the only superstar to have suffered from a failed Panenka this month. Just weeks earlier, his former PSG teammate Lionel Messi missed a similar attempt while playing for Inter Miami against Charlotte FC in MLS. Messi’s miss also sparked widespread criticism and contributed to a heavy defeat. It seems even the greatest are not immune to the risks of the Panenka—an audacious gamble that can bring glory but just as easily humiliation.