Jose Mourinho reveals honest stance on Benfica renewal amid strong Real Madrid return possibility

Among European soccer fans, what the future holds for Jose Mourinho has emerged as a major topic of conversation. Reports linking the Portuguese coach with a dramatic return to Real Madrid continue to grow stronger, even as he remains under contract with Benfica until 2027.

Amid the speculation, Mourinho has now publicly addressed his situation for the first time in detail. The Spanish giant is currently living through a chaotic period after another disappointing season that ended without major silverware.

Pressure has increased on current coach Alvaro Arbeloa following internal tensions, inconsistent performances, and reports of dressing-room fractures. Florentino Perez’s explosive recent press conference also intensified the sense that major changes could soon arrive at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Several reports in Spain suggest Mourinho has emerged as the leading candidate to take charge once again. His previous spell at Madrid between 2010 and 2013 brought a La Liga title, a Copa del Rey, and a Spanish Super Cup, while also reshaping the squad’s mentality during one of Barcelona’s most dominant eras.

Jose Mourinho coached Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

Mourinho finally reveals his stance on his future

The experienced coach explained that he does not want distractions ahead of Benfica’s final domestic fixture against Estoril. Despite intense rumors surrounding Madrid’s managerial search, Mourinho insisted his immediate focus remains entirely on finishing the campaign properly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yes, I received a contract renewal offer from Benfica on Wednesday. The offer was given to my agent, but I didn’t want to see it, find out about it, or analyze it. I’ll only do that starting Sunday, I’d say Sunday,” Mourinho told Diario AS. The former Madrid coach also revealed that Benfica officials never directly pushed him to decide during the crucial final days of the season.

According to Mourinho, even if the club had approached him earlier, his response would have remained the same. “They never told me they had an offer to show me. Not the president, nor any important person in the organisation. But if they had told me, I would have answered exactly the same way.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What’s more, he openly admitted that next week could define the next chapter of his career. Although he stopped short of confirming any move, his words strongly suggested that an important decision is approaching. “Next week will be important for me, for my future, and also for Benfica,” Mourinho explained.

The 63-year-old tactician then delivered a statement many interpreted as leaving the door open for a possible departure. “Benfica is much bigger than me; there’s no comparison. It’s bigger than everyone, any coach, player, president, anyone. Therefore, as far as my personal situation is concerned, I think there’s no reason to worry, because the club is bigger than everyone, and there’s no need to worry if someone leaves.”

No contact with Real Madrid, yet links persist

Despite the mounting reports, Mourinho insisted he has not spoken directly with Madrid officials. The coach firmly denied receiving any approach from Florentino Perez or other senior figures at the Spanish club. “I have had no contact whatsoever with Real Madrid—not with the president, nor with any other key figure at the club,” he stated during a press conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica, speaks to Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

He repeated the same position later while discussing the rumors once again. “As for Real Madrid, they never told me they had an offer to put to me. Neither the president nor anyone else in a position of authority.”

Even so, speculation has continued to intensify across Spain and Portugal. Multiple outlets claim that behind-the-scenes negotiations are already advanced, with Mourinho reportedly requesting significant authority over transfers and sporting decisions if he returns.

Advertisement