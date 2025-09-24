Trending topics:
Confirmed: First Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clásico of the season gets official date and time

francisco quatrin

By Francisco Quatrin

With Lamine Yamal sidelined but Barça back in form, and Madrid seeking redemption, this El Clásico could reshape the LaLiga title race.
The first El Clásico of the 2025-26 season already has a date and time. Real Madrid will host FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday, October 26, at 10:15 AM ET. LaLiga confirmed the news in an official announcement, building anticipation for one of the biggest fixtures in world soccer.

The showdown comes in Matchday 10 and could prove to be a turning point in LaLiga’s title race. With only a narrow gap between the two clubs at the top of the table, every point matters. As of now, Madrid holds a slight lead after six straight wins to open the campaign, thanks in large part to the goal-scoring power of Kylian Mbappé in his debut season under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Barcelona, meanwhile, has had a rockier start. After a magical 2024-25 season, the Catalan side struggled early this year, drawing against Rayo Vallecano and losing some rhythm. But head coach Hansi Flick has steadied the ship, guiding Barça back to form with strong results in recent weeks despite the absence of rising star Lamine Yamal, who has been sidelined with injury since the international break.

Madrid’s revenge on the line

For Real Madrid, this Clásico carries an extra edge. Last season, the club endured one of its most painful years against its archrivals, losing all four Clásicos under Flick’s Barcelona.

Barcelona won the last clásico after beating Real Madrid 3-2 in the Copa del Rey final.

  • At the Bernabéu on October 26, Barça stunned Madrid with a 4-0 victory, dominating from start to finish.
  • In January, the Supercopa de España final in Saudi Arabia ended in humiliation for Los Blancos, with Barça cruising to a 5-2 win, only slowed down by a red card to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.
  • The Copa del Rey final in Seville was another heartbreaker, as Jules Koundé’s extra-time strike sealed a 3-2 win for Barcelona at La Cartuja.
  • Finally, the LaLiga decider at Montjuïc ended in chaos: Barça stormed to a 4-3 win, coming back from a two-goal deficit in the opening minutes.
The stakes for both giants

With Mbappé spearheading Madrid’s attack and Barcelona still adjusting to Flick’s tactical demands, this Clásico could shape the rest of the season. A win for Madrid would cement their early dominance, while a victory for Barcelona would prove last season’s triumphs were no fluke.

El Clásico has always been more than just a game—it’s a global spectacle. And on October 26, all eyes will once again turn to the Bernabéu to see which side of Spanish soccer’s eternal rivalry comes out on top.

