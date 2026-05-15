Arbeloa’s old Mbappé tweet resurfaces amid Real Madrid controversy: ‘He’s like young Luke Skywalker’

Fans do not have much time to read good news about their club as Real Madrid goes from one scandal to another. Kylian Mbappé was the one who unexpectedly started this latest issue with Álvaro Arbeloa over his benching. However, an old tweet from the manager has resurfaced.

Arbeloa wrote: “Mbappé is like young Luke Skywalker. You know that sooner or later he’ll dominate the world. He’s a beast!” Fans dug it up because it was posted on June 20, 2018, when the Frenchman was dazzling as a teenager at the World Cup his country won with him as the main attacking player.

It was a curious reminder of what Arbeloa thinks of Mbappé as a player. However, it is very possible that the manager is now tired of the player’s antics, especially after the two gave different versions of the conversation they had before the match against Real Oviedo.

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Arbeloa-Mbappé incident

This was not a dispute like the one last week between Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, which left the Uruguayan out for 10 to 14 days. It was a difference in what they told the media after the win.

see also Mbappé sparks new Real Madrid scandal with Arbeloa: “The manager told me I was the fourth forward”

The player said Arbeloa left him out of the lineup because he was the fourth forward behind Franco Mastantuono, Vinicius and Gonzalo García, which was a question for the manager.

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When Arbeloa was asked about what Mbappé had said minutes earlier, he reacted with surprise and said he did not say that phrase to Mbappé, turning it into another scandal.

The final matches

Real Madrid must finish the season in a more respectable way after failing to win a title despite the club’s history. While they will not move from second place behind Barcelona, they need to get wins to calm their fans a bit. Their final matches are against Sevilla away and Athletic Club at home.