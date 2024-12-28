The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool’s vice-captain and one of England’s most celebrated defenders, has been the subject of intense speculation. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the 26-year-old finds himself at the center of a transfer tug-of-war between Real Madrid and Barcelona, two of the world’s biggest soccer clubs. Meanwhile, Liverpool has been working to extend his deal, but recent developments suggest a significant shift in the player’s plans.

Barcelona, under coach Hansi Flick, has reportedly identified Alexander-Arnold as the ideal right-back to complement their attacking philosophy. Despite ongoing financial difficulties, the Catalan club is optimistic about securing him on a free transfer next summer. Their strategy aligns with recent cost-effective signings aimed at strengthening their squad while managing tight budgets.

On the other hand, Real Madrid has adopted a patient approach, confident that the allure of joining the reigning Champions League holders will sway the England international. According to Marca, Los Blancos have not pressured Alexander-Arnold, allowing him to weigh his options independently.

Alexander-Arnold makes up his mind

In a decisive move, the Englishman has reportedly informed Liverpool that he intends to join Real Madrid at the end of the season. Marca adds that the defender disclosed his decision during recent contract talks with the Reds’ hierarchy.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold has made up his mind and informed Liverpool of his intent to join Real Madrid in 2025,” the Spanish outlet reported. “He views the move as an opportunity for personal growth and a chance to reunite with his England teammate Jude Bellingham.”

Bellingham, who has thrived since joining Madrid, is said to have played a key role in influencing Alexander-Arnold’s decision. The pair share a close bond from their time with the national team, and the midfielder has reportedly shared glowing accounts of life at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Why Liverpool may resist January departure

Despite Alexander-Arnold’s expressed desire to leave, Liverpool appears reluctant to part ways in January. The Reds, under new manager Arne Slot, are enjoying a strong campaign, competing for both the Premier League title and Champions League glory. Losing such an influential player mid-season could derail their momentum.

Instead, Liverpool is expected to retain Alexander-Arnold until the summer, even if it means losing him on a free transfer. This mirrors the stance the club has taken with other key players whose contracts are nearing expiration, including Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk.