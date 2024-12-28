It has been just one month since Ruben Amorim took charge of Manchester United, debuting with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town on November 24. However, the Portuguese manager’s early tenure has been marred by a string of poor results, leading him to openly admit that his position at the club is already “in danger.”

In his first 10 games across the Premier League and Europa League, Amorim has overseen 4 wins, 1 draw, and 5 defeats. While the team has shown flashes of attacking potential, scoring 17 goals, defensive frailties remain glaring, with 19 goals conceded—nearly two per game.

When questioned about his comfort level in the role given the lack of time to implement his ideas, Amorim was forthright: “The coach of Manchester United can never, no matter what, be comfortable. And I know the situation that I’m in. So, I know that if we don’t win, regardless of if they paid the buy-out or not, I know that every manager is in danger and I like that.”

Despite the challenges, Amorim remains resolute. “I like it because that is our job. So I understand the question, and you can say that I’m here after one month, I had four trainings but we are not winning. So that is a reality and I’m quite comfortable with that,” he said in the press conference.

Challenges mount as Bruno Fernandes misses out

A dismal environment is covering Old Trafford. Amorim addressed several times that with every mistake the team commits, fans get anxious and the players palpate the tension gradually escalating. However, the Portuguese coach knows that he can’t ask for more to the crowd, addressing the fans’ persistency several times.

Manchester United will be hosting the game against Newcastle United on Monday for the Premier League. The Magpies’ current form contrasts sharply with United’s struggles, highlighted by three consecutive defeats: a 4-3 loss to Tottenham Hotspur, a 0-3 thrashing by Bournemouth, and the latest 2-0 setback against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Fans are demanding immediate results, and the pressure continues to mount.

Adding to Amorim’s woes, captain Bruno Fernandes will miss the game after receiving a red card early in the second half against Wolves. With the locker room already unsettled—exacerbated by Marcus Rashford’s controversial absence—United lacks a clear leader to step into the captain’s role. When asked about his choice for captain, Amorim was cagey: “You’ll have to wait until the game, and then you’ll see the captain.”

The most likely candidate is Harry Maguire, who wore the armband before Fernandes, but many pointed out that his performances seemed to falter when he held the captaincy. When asked about Maguire’s alternative, the coach didn’t give away too many details: “He works really well. He’s focused on the job, not what people says. He has no excuses, even if he had some tough moments, but he’s there to play and help the team.”

Apart from Maguire, there are no other realistic alternative as the team lacks that character. Yet again, Bruno Fernandes’ red card, who was sent of 3 times in the last 12 months, exposes United’s urgent need to rebuild from scratch, and the fans have witnessed, as Cristiano Ronaldo said, that the coaches are not the problem.