In a move that could reshape the dynamics of European soccer, Barcelona is reportedly setting its sights on a highly-rated player who has long been a target for Real Madrid. This player, who has previously expressed his admiration for Barcelona, claiming it to be his favorite team, is now at the center of a potential transfer saga that could see him leave his boyhood club. The intrigue surrounding this situation is palpable, as both clubs vie for the signature of a player who has become a key figure in the Premier League.

The player in question is Trent Alexander-Arnold, a 26-year-old right-back who has established himself as one of the best in his position. Having come through the ranks at Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold has spent his entire professional career at Anfield, where he has become a fan favorite and a crucial part of the team’s success. His current contract runs until June 30, 2025, but with no significant progress in contract negotiations, he could become a free agent. Thus, he would be eligible to negotiate with other clubs as early as January 1.

This season, the Englishman has played 25 matches, contributing 1 goal and 6 assists. However, the uncertainty surrounding his future with the Reds has led to increased interest from top European clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid. Liverpool reportedly remains optimistic about extending his contract, but the lack of progress in discussions has left the door open for potential suitors.

Barcelona’s strategic move in bid to beat Real Madrid

According to reports from Spanish outlet El Nacional, Barcelona is preparing a proposal for Alexander-Arnold, viewing him as an ideal fit for their offensive style of play under coach Hansi Flick. The Catalan giants’ financial issues, which have been well-documented, may not pose a significant barrier in this case, as they are looking to secure the right-back on a free transfer next summer. This strategy mirrors the club’s recent moves to bolster its squad while managing its financial constraints.

The report goes on to add that the highly-rated right-back could be tempted by Barcelona’s illustrious history and the prospect of playing for a club he has long admired. In a 2019 interview with GQ Magazine, he stated, “I would say that my favorite team would be Barca. I feel like they have the same values and beliefs as Liverpool.” This admiration could play a crucial role in his decision-making process as he weighs his options.

While the Blaugrana is keen on securing Alexander-Arnold’s services, they are not the only club interested. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly monitoring the situation closely. Los Blancos, in particular, have expressed increasing confidence in their ability to sign the English international, having already a made contract offer that supposedly includes four-year deals with an option for a fifth year.