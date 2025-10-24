Trending topics:
Raphinha injury update as Barcelona star suffers fresh setback and looks set to miss El Clasico: How long will he be out?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Raphinha of FC Barcelona warms up prior a game.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesRaphinha of FC Barcelona warms up prior a game.

Just when optimism had begun to return to Hansi Flick’s Barcelona after a resounding Champions League win, the mood quickly shifted. The team’s preparations for El Clasico against Real Madrid suffered a major setback, with Raphinha once again at the center of concern. The Brazilian winger, who had been recovering from a hamstring injury, looked close to returning in time for the clash — only for fresh doubts to emerge over his fitness just days before kickoff.

Following Barcelona’s 6-1 demolition of Olympiakos, Flick and fans alike had reason to smile. The return of Raphinha to full training on Wednesday, as reported by Mundo Deportivo, was seen as the perfect boost ahead of Sunday’s trip to the Bernabeu. His recovery from a right thigh hamstring injury that had sidelined him for almost a month was progressing well, and early indications suggested he might finally be cleared to play.

But optimism quickly turned to frustration. Two days before the match, Spanish outlets including Diario Sport and Jijantes FC journalist Gerard Romero reported that the Brazilian left training early, before the session had even begun. He had arrived at the Ciutat Esportiva training ground but departed before joining his teammates on the pitch.

“Raphinha was close to getting the green light after returning to Barcelona training, but he’s now expected to miss Sunday’s El Clasico,” said Romero’s update. The sudden absence sparked concern among the coaching staff, with Flick left scrambling to readjust his plans for the season’s biggest domestic fixture.

Tweet placeholder
El Clasico nightmare looms with fresh headache for Hansi Flick: Barcelona hit with another injury blow on top of Robert Lewandowski’s absence

see also

El Clasico nightmare looms with fresh headache for Hansi Flick: Barcelona hit with another injury blow on top of Robert Lewandowski’s absence

Serious setback confirmed

By Friday morning, the worst fears were confirmed. Raphinha had suffered a relapse of his hamstring injury, forcing Barcelona’s medical team to rule him out of El Clasico altogether. According to Mario Cortegana and Javi Miguel of Diario AS, tests revealed that the 28-year-old had aggravated the same muscle problem that had kept him sidelined for weeks.

Advertisement

“If a relapse of his hamstring injury is confirmed, the winger could be out of action for an additional month,” reported AS, noting that Barca may have to do without one of their most influential attackers for a run of crucial fixtures.

Before the setback, the Brazilian had already missed five matches in all competitions, including the Champions League tie against PSG. During his absence, the right flank — an area typically energized by his pace and creativity — has lacked its usual spark.

Advertisement
Will Hansi Flick be on the bench for El Clasico vs Real Madrid? Barcelona get key update on appeal

see also

Will Hansi Flick be on the bench for El Clasico vs Real Madrid? Barcelona get key update on appeal

How long will Raphinha be ruled out for?

Raphinha’s relapse is not just a blow for the weekend; it also threatens to derail Barcelona’s momentum in the coming weeks. Should his absence indeed stretch further, the winger could miss several key fixtures, including La Liga clashes against Elche and Celta Vigo and the Champions League group stage meeting with Club Brugge.

Before his injury, the winger had played seven matches this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists, reaffirming his status as one of Barcelona’s most valuable attacking assets. His creativity and intensity on the right flank were vital to Flick’s early tactical plans — and his absence will force a reshuffle that could see Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres sharing more attacking responsibility.

