El Clasico nightmare looms with fresh headache for Hansi Flick: Barcelona hit with another injury blow on top of Robert Lewandowski’s absence

The mood at Barcelona has shifted dramatically in the build-up to this weekend’s El Clasico. What was shaping up to be a decisive clash between Hansi Flick’s men and Real Madrid has now turned into a test of resilience, as the Catalan giant faces yet another setback — and it’s not just Robert Lewandowski’s absence that’s troubling the coach.

The injury crisis that began weeks ago shows no signs of easing. Just as Barcelona seemed to be getting players back from the treatment room, another key figure has been ruled out on the eve of the most anticipated fixture of the Spanish soccer calendar.

Growing list of absentees

For Flick, this latest blow could not have come at a worse time. The German tactician has already been forced to navigate a demanding schedule without Lewandowski, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Dani Olmo, and Gavi. Now, on the eve of the trip to the Santiago Bernabeu, another star has joined that unwanted list — a player the German manager had been counting on to inject pace, creativity, and leadership into the attack.

According to reports from Jijantes FC journalist Gerard Romero, Barcelona’s influential winger Raphinha has been ruled out of El Clasico after suffering a relapse in training. The 28-year-old had missed five consecutive matches due to a hamstring injury sustained in late September against Real Oviedo. He had returned to partial training earlier this week and was expected to be declared fit for Sunday’s showdown, but events on Friday morning told a different story.

The winger reportedly arrived at the Ciutat Esportiva only to leave before the team’s training session began, a sign that his recovery had hit a snag. Sources close to the club later confirmed that he had experienced fresh discomfort and would not be included in the squad to face Real Madrid.

“He started feeling unwell on Thursday and was unable to complete the session,” reported Jijantes FC. “This morning, he did not train with the group, and after medical consultations, he has been ruled out of El Clasico.”

Setback and concern for Barcelona

The development is a crushing one for Barcelona, given the winger’s impressive start to the season, which included three goals and two assists in his first seven appearances across all competitions. Before his injury, he was one of the side’s most reliable performers and had been expected to play a major role against Real Madrid. As Diario AS notes, “If a relapse of the hamstring injury is confirmed, he could be out for another month — missing key fixtures against Elche, Club Brugge, and Celta Vigo.”

Raphinha and Hansi Flick

Such an absence would be a tactical headache for Flick, who has already been experimenting with makeshift line-ups to compensate for missing personnel. Without the Brazilian’s dynamism on the right flank, the Blaugrana may once again have to turn to Lamine Yamal, Marcus Rashford, or Ferran Torres to provide the attacking spark.

Flick, serving a touchline ban following his red card against Girona last weekend, will have to orchestrate his strategy from the stands — another unwelcome twist in what has become a testing week for the German manager.