La Liga
Kylian Mbappé joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho in exclusive list after goal against Barcelona in El Clásico

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Kylian Mbappe (M) of Real Madrid, and Ronaldinho (R) of Barcelona.
Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Kylian Mbappe (M) of Real Madrid, and Ronaldinho (R) of Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappé entered El Clásico against FC Barcelona in top form after a fantastic start to the 2025–26 season, and he delivered again by scoring for Real Madrid. With his goal at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Frenchman joined legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldinho in a truly elite club.

After seeing an early strike ruled out for offside in the 13th minute, Mbappé made amends just eight minutes later. Jude Bellingham split Barcelona’s midfield and back line with a perfectly timed through ball, leaving the French star one-on-one with Wojciech Szczęsny. Mbappé made no mistake, firing past the keeper to open the scoring for Real Madrid.

By scoring against Barcelona on Sunday, Mbappé became just the third player ever to find the net in four consecutive El Clásico matches, a feat previously achieved only by Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid and Ronaldinho for Barcelona. Mbappé’s streak includes a hat trick in last season’s La Liga clash, one goal in the Spanish Super Cup final, one in the Copa del Rey final, and now another in the first Clásico of the new campaign.

The first to accomplish the feat was Ronaldinho, who scored five goals across four consecutive La Liga encounters during the 2004–05 and 2005–06 seasons. In that stretch, Barcelona recorded two wins (3–0 and 3–0), one draw (1–1), and one loss (4–2).

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid scores his team&#039;s first goal against Barcelona.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid scores his team's first goal against Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo later matched and surpassed that record, scoring seven goals across five straight Clásicos between April 2012 and February 2013. His streak began in La Liga (2–1 win for Madrid), continued with goals in both legs of the Spanish Super Cup (3–2 loss and 2–1 win), and included braces in La Liga (2–2 draw) and the Copa del Rey semifinals (3–1 win).

Video: Lamine Yamal involved in heated altercations with Carvajal, Vinicius after Barcelona loss to Real Madrid

see also

Video: Lamine Yamal involved in heated altercations with Carvajal, Vinicius after Barcelona loss to Real Madrid

Mbappé ends negative record against Barcelona

Mbappé has long been a nightmare for Barcelona, especially during his time at Paris Saint-Germain, where he recorded two wins, one draw, and one loss — scoring six goals in those four matches. However, since joining Real Madrid, the balance had swung in Barca’s favor.

In the 2024–25 season, his first in Spain, Mbappé featured in all four Clásico matchups, but Barcelona came out on top each time, including victories in both domestic finals. This time, in the first El Clásico of the 2025–26 campaign, Real Madrid flipped the script. Mbappé’s goal not only helped secure the win but also marked a turning point in his personal record against Barca, underlining his blistering form at the start of the new season.

