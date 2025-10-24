Milan faces Serie A penalty-taker dilemma without Christian Pulisic: Will it be Santiago Gimenez, Luka Modric, or someone else?

When Christian Pulisic went down injured on international duty, it wasn’t just Milan’s attacking rhythm that took a hit — it also opened up an unexpected question for Massimiliano Allegri and his coaching staff. With Santiago Gimenez still settling into life at San Siro and Luka Modric anchoring the midfield, fans have begun to wonder: if a crucial penalty were awarded, who would step up to the spot for the Rossoneri?

The conversation, seemingly simple, arrives at a time of unease. Pulisic’s injury, sustained during the United States’ friendly against Australia, has left Milan temporarily without their designated penalty taker and arguably their most consistent performer of the season. But the debate over who takes his place has only grown louder following the club’s troubling penalty record — the worst in Europe’s top five leagues since 2024.

The problem began when Pulisic, who had been managing a minor ankle issue, started for the U.S. despite Milan’s medical warnings. He lasted just 31 minutes before limping off with a hamstring strain. According to various Italian outlets, the Red and blacks were “furious with the handling of Pulisic’s condition” by USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino, who downplayed the injury after the match.

Following tests in Italy, the club confirmed that the 27-year-old had suffered a “low-grade hamstring tear”, ruling him out for at least three weeks. That absence will see him miss several key fixtures — and, crucially, any potential penalty opportunities.

Christian Pulisic of the United States leaves the game after picking up an injury vs Australia.

This is no minor issue for Milan. As Calciomercato pointed out, since January 2024, the Rossoneri have missed seven of their last 13 penalties, a staggering 54% failure rate. That statistic places them dead last among Europe’s elite clubs in terms of penalty conversion.

Allegri’s trust and problem of confidence

Despite his miss against Juventus earlier this month, his second since arriving at San Siro, Allegri was quick to defend his player. “Pulisic is our penalty taker. One miss doesn’t change that,” the coach told reporters post-match. “I just need to figure out who takes them when he’s not there.”

That declaration reflected both faith and frustration. While Pulisic’s composure has been a constant feature of Milan’s resurgence under Allegri, his absence now leaves the team searching for stability in a department that has cost them dearly in the title race.

Christian Pulisic misses a penalty during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and AC Milan.

The alternatives: Gimenez, Modric, or another player?

The two obvious candidates are Santiago Gimenez and Luka Modric, each with their strengths and weaknesses. Gimenez, Milan’s Mexican striker, brings power and confidence from the spot. According to Transfermarkt, he’s converted 15 of 20 penalties in his career, giving him a 75% success rate. But fans haven’t forgotten his miss against Napoli last March, when Alex Meret denied him from 12 yards — a moment that symbolized the club’s ongoing spot-kick curse.

Still, many supporters see the logic in letting a striker handle penalties. As one fan told Calciomercato, “Old school on that one — the striker should take penalties.” Others argue for flexibility: “If Pulisic is out, Gimenez, as the starting forward, should take them. Otherwise, share it depending on the situation.”

Then there’s Luka Modric, the veteran playmaker whose experience speaks for itself. The Croatian has taken 30 penalties throughout his career, converting 24 and missing six — a record that’s reliable, if not flawless. His calmness under pressure and ability to read the goalkeeper’s movement make him a safe option, especially in high-stakes matches.

Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates after scoring

Given his background and skill set, Rafael Leao also stands out among the projected starting lineup as a player who may take the lead. His career penalty conversion rate is three goals with one missed.

