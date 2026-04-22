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Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal await La Liga title showdown as last 2025-26 El Clasico time and date are confirmed

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid battles for possession with Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid battles for possession with Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona

The race for the Spanish title has taken another dramatic turn after officials confirmed fresh details for the next meeting between the game’s biggest rivals. With Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal expected to be central figures, Barcelona and Real Madrid now know when they will collide again in a fixture that could shape the closing weeks of the season.

The upcoming derby is shaping up to be far more than a traditional rivalry fixture. It has the potential to directly decide the La Liga title, placing enormous pressure on both sides as the campaign nears its conclusion.

Not many matches in world soccer carry the weight of El Clasico, and this latest edition arrives with silverware, pride, and history all on the line. Barcelona sits in a strong position domestically, while Real Madrid is desperate to salvage momentum after a frustrating campaign.

Barcelona enters the final stretch with a significant advantage, holding a nine-point lead at the top of the table, which places the club in control of its destiny. A victory in this decisive encounter could mathematically secure the championship, turning the fixture into a coronation moment.

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona

The road leading to the decider

Both teams must first navigate a demanding sequence of fixtures before arriving at this pivotal showdown. Barcelona faces matches against Celta Vigo, Getafe, and Osasuna, each presenting potential pitfalls despite their strong position.

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Real Madrid, meanwhile, must take maximum points from clashes with Deportivo Alaves, Real Betis, and Espanyol. The margin for error is minimal, as anything less than perfection could render the Clasico symbolic rather than decisive.

If both teams maintain their current trajectory, Barca could enter the match still holding that commanding lead. In such a scenario, even a draw would leave the title within reach, although head-to-head dynamics remain a factor after Madrid’s earlier victory this season.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks dejected

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks dejected.

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Official time and date revealed

La Liga has now confirmed the final league meeting between the two giants for the 2026-27 season. The match will be staged at Camp Nou on Sunday, May 10 at 21:00 local time, giving supporters a clear date for one of soccer’s most anticipated nights.

This announcement cements the fixture as the centerpiece of Matchday 35, ensuring maximum global visibility. Hansi Flick’s players will have the advantage of home support, while Los Blancos face the challenge of delaying or denying a potential title celebration.

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More than just a title race

Beyond the immediate implications for La Liga, this encounter feeds into a broader historical narrative. The Blaugrana is chasing its 29th league title, while Real Madrid continues to defend its long-standing dominance in Spanish soccer.

In terms of overall trophies, the gap between the two remains narrow. A league triumph would bring Barcelona to 104 official trophies, just one behind Madrid’s 105, tightening an already intense rivalry.

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