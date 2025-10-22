Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
laliga
Comments

Will Hansi Flick be on the bench for El Clasico vs Real Madrid? Barcelona get key update on appeal

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Hansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on from the bench.
© Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesHansi Flick, Head Coach of FC Barcelona, looks on from the bench.

After a string of defeats, Barcelona have managed to get back on the winning track, racking up two consecutive victories. However, they face one of their biggest challenges as they take on Real Madrid, with several players missing from the roster. Not only will some players be absent, but Hansi Flick also faces a suspension after being sent off in the last game. The Culers appealed the suspension and have already received a decisive response ahead of El Clásico.

In Barcelona’s latest LaLiga triumph vs Girona, referee Jesus Gil Manzano sent off Hansi Flick after he received a second yellow card. While his first warning came from sarcastic applause, the dismissal followed alleged gestures of protest. The team, however, lodged an appeal, arguing that Flick was not protesting but motivating player Frenkie De Jong, contending that the referee’s report misrepresented the situation.

According to Gerard Romero of Jijantes FC, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has opted to deny Barcelona’s appeal involving Hansi Flick. The RFEF stated, “It is appropriate to dismiss the request to nullify the double booking that is the subject of this appeal… Consequently, it is decided to uphold the disciplinary consequences arising from the expulsion of Mr. Hans-Dieter Flick, proceeding with the imposition of a one-match suspension,” stated the leaked statement.

In Flick’s absence, Barcelona may see Thiago Alcantara stepping into an acting coach role on the sidelines, a first since his arrival. Despite his brief departure, the former midfielder rejoined the team, quickly becoming integral in training sessions and positioning himself as a top candidate to fill in for the German coach. Meanwhile, Marcus Sorg, Toni Tapalovic, Heiko Westermann, and Arnau Blanco also remain strong contenders for the role.

Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal with teammate Lamine Yamal.

Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona could recover two key players ahead of El Clásico vs Real Madrid

Barcelona face tough losses in their starting lineup ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid. After initial injuries to Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Gavi, the team will also be without Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, and Joan Garcia. Despite these challenges, not all news is grim. The Culers are reportedly welcoming back two key players as they aim for their second consecutive LaLiga victory.

Advertisement
Unpaid transfer fees pile up as the players Barcelona still owes $168 million for revealed: Expensive list includes Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha

see also

Unpaid transfer fees pile up as the players Barcelona still owes $168 million for revealed: Expensive list includes Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha

According to Roger Torelló in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will be able to count on Ferran Torres and Raphinha against Real Madrid. With several key players absent, their starting roles aren’t confirmed but seem likely. These two have emerged as vital contributors, displaying impressive scoring prowess early in the season. Nonetheless, Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji impressive level may impose doubt on coach Hansi Flick.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Barcelona coach Flick gives Marcus Rashford huge confidence boost amid Raphinha, Lewandowski injuries

Barcelona coach Flick gives Marcus Rashford huge confidence boost amid Raphinha, Lewandowski injuries

With stars Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski sidelined with injuries, FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick delivered a huge confidence boost to Marcus Rashford.

Did Lamine Yamal avoid punishment after being late ahead of PSG clash? Barcelona boss Hansi Flick responds to rumor with brutally clear two-word claim

Did Lamine Yamal avoid punishment after being late ahead of PSG clash? Barcelona boss Hansi Flick responds to rumor with brutally clear two-word claim

Reports suggested manager Hansi Flick had planned to bench him for disciplinary reasons. But as it turns out, the truth was far more dramatic — and Flick’s fiery response has left no room for doubt.

Will Lamine Yamal return in time for El Clasico against Real Madrid? Hansi Flick’s eight-word update sparks Barcelona concern

Will Lamine Yamal return in time for El Clasico against Real Madrid? Hansi Flick’s eight-word update sparks Barcelona concern

Barcelona’s preparations for the first El Clasico of the 2025-26 season have taken an unexpected turn, as Lamine Yamal faces a race against time to be fit for the clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu later this month.

Raphinha’s injury recovery takes center stage for Barcelona ahead of El Clasico vs. Real Madrid

Raphinha’s injury recovery takes center stage for Barcelona ahead of El Clasico vs. Real Madrid

Barcelona are preparing to face Real Madrid in La Liga, and Raphinha is a key talking point.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo