Will Hansi Flick be on the bench for El Clasico vs Real Madrid? Barcelona get key update on appeal

After a string of defeats, Barcelona have managed to get back on the winning track, racking up two consecutive victories. However, they face one of their biggest challenges as they take on Real Madrid, with several players missing from the roster. Not only will some players be absent, but Hansi Flick also faces a suspension after being sent off in the last game. The Culers appealed the suspension and have already received a decisive response ahead of El Clásico.

In Barcelona’s latest LaLiga triumph vs Girona, referee Jesus Gil Manzano sent off Hansi Flick after he received a second yellow card. While his first warning came from sarcastic applause, the dismissal followed alleged gestures of protest. The team, however, lodged an appeal, arguing that Flick was not protesting but motivating player Frenkie De Jong, contending that the referee’s report misrepresented the situation.

According to Gerard Romero of Jijantes FC, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has opted to deny Barcelona’s appeal involving Hansi Flick. The RFEF stated, “It is appropriate to dismiss the request to nullify the double booking that is the subject of this appeal… Consequently, it is decided to uphold the disciplinary consequences arising from the expulsion of Mr. Hans-Dieter Flick, proceeding with the imposition of a one-match suspension,” stated the leaked statement.

In Flick’s absence, Barcelona may see Thiago Alcantara stepping into an acting coach role on the sidelines, a first since his arrival. Despite his brief departure, the former midfielder rejoined the team, quickly becoming integral in training sessions and positioning himself as a top candidate to fill in for the German coach. Meanwhile, Marcus Sorg, Toni Tapalovic, Heiko Westermann, and Arnau Blanco also remain strong contenders for the role.

Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring his team’s second goal with teammate Lamine Yamal.

Barcelona could recover two key players ahead of El Clásico vs Real Madrid

Barcelona face tough losses in their starting lineup ahead of El Clasico against Real Madrid. After initial injuries to Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Gavi, the team will also be without Robert Lewandowski, Dani Olmo, and Joan Garcia. Despite these challenges, not all news is grim. The Culers are reportedly welcoming back two key players as they aim for their second consecutive LaLiga victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Unpaid transfer fees pile up as the players Barcelona still owes $168 million for revealed: Expensive list includes Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha

According to Roger Torelló in Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona will be able to count on Ferran Torres and Raphinha against Real Madrid. With several key players absent, their starting roles aren’t confirmed but seem likely. These two have emerged as vital contributors, displaying impressive scoring prowess early in the season. Nonetheless, Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji impressive level may impose doubt on coach Hansi Flick.