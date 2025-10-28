Immediate mark in legendary La Liga showdown: Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham rewrite El Clasico records for Barcelona and Real Madrid

When Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham stepped out onto the Santiago Bernabeu pitch on Sunday evening, few could have predicted the layer of history that was about to unfold. The two Englishmen, facing each other in their respective colors for Barcelona and Real Madrid, turned one of soccer’s most iconic rivalries into a landmark moment that extended beyond La Liga’s fierce title race.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2023, Jude Bellingham’s time in Spain has been nothing short of eventful. After recovering from shoulder surgery earlier in the season, the 22-year-old midfielder returned to action determined to reassert his influence. His performance against Barcelona was a statement — and a decisive one at that.

In the thrilling 2-1 victory, Bellingham was at the heart of everything good his team produced. The Englishman “scored one and assisted another,” as Marca reported, helping Xabi Alonso’s side extend their lead at the top of La Liga to five points.

It was a night that reinforced his growing reputation as one of Europe’s most clutch performers. His first major contribution came midway through the first half, when he turned elegantly in midfield before releasing a diagonal ball to Kylian Mbappe, who finished clinically past Wojciech Szczesny. Moments later, when Marcus Rashford teed up Fermin Lopez for Barcelona’s equalizer, it looked like the pendulum might swing back.

But Bellingham responded almost instantly. A looping header from Eder Militao found its way to the Englishman, who tapped home from close range — his sixth goal of the campaign — to seal the win.

Rashford’s fight in the Blaugrana shirt

For Marcus Rashford, it was a night of mixed emotions. The 27-year-old forward, on loan from Manchester United, has quickly become a vital figure in Hansi Flick’s Barcelona. Rashford’s blistering pace and intelligence in attack have made him a reliable outlet during an injury-hit period for the Catalan side.

In the El Clasico, Rashford played a crucial role in creating Barcelona’s only goal. After dispossessing Arda Guler on the flank, he delivered a low cross for Fermin Lopez to level the score. Although his side ultimately fell short, the Englishman’s contribution did not go unnoticed.

With five goals and seven assists across all competitions this season, Rashford is finding his rhythm in Spain — and in doing so, helping to redefine what an English forward can achieve abroad.

The hidden chapter of history

The night wasn’t just about goals and assists — it was about legacy. Hidden within the excitement of Sunday’s derby was a remarkable milestone that quietly reshaped the narrative of the sport’s most storied rivalry.

For the first time in history, at least two English players faced each other in El Clasico. While both Real Madrid and Barcelona have had English representation in the past, such as Gary Lineker for the Blaugrana and David Beckham, Steve McManaman, and Michael Owen for Los Blancos, none had ever shared the same field in this iconic fixture — until now.

Marcus Rashford of England celebrates with teammate Jude Bellingham

Bellingham and Rashford’s presence symbolized a new chapter for English soccer abroad. Even more striking, Trent Alexander-Arnold — another Englishman — was on Madrid’s bench, signaling that the influence of English talent in Spain’s elite duel could continue for years to come.