Vinicius vs. Xabi Alonso: Real Madrid makes final decision if star will face punishment after heated exchange with Real Madrid boss in El Clasico drama

The drama of El Clasico did not end when the final whistle blew at the Santiago Bernabeu. While Real Madrid celebrated a 2-1 victory over Barcelona, the evening also exposed tension between Vinicius Junior and manager Xabi Alonso, whose relationship has been under scrutiny for weeks. What began as a substitution has now spiraled into one of the most talked-about moments in Spanish soccer — and Real Madrid has now reportedly made its decision on how to handle the controversy.

In the 72nd minute of the match, Alonso’s decision to substitute Vinicius was met with an eruption of anger. Cameras captured the Brazilian forward shouting in disbelief — “Me?! Coach, coach!” — before storming toward the tunnel. As he disappeared down the steps, he was overheard saying, “Always me, I’m leaving the team, it’s better if I leave, I’m leaving,” as reported by The Athletic.

Moments later, Alonso was seen muttering, “Come on, Vini, d*mn it” in visible frustration. The situation encapsulated a growing unease between the two figures. The Brazilian would later return to the bench, though the images of his fury spread rapidly across social media, overshadowing Madrid’s triumph over their fiercest rivals.

This was not an isolated moment. According to Cadena SER, the duo’s relationship has been strained since the summer. The Basque coach reportedly left the winger out of several key matches early in the season, leading to what some insiders have described as “a total lack of communication” between the two. Sources also revealed that Vinicius even asked his agent to explore an exit from Madrid during the final days of the transfer window.

Despite those tensions, the 25-year-old had been in strong form and seemed to be adapting to Alonso’s system before this outburst reignited doubts. The episode has forced Los Blancos’ leadership to intervene, hoping to mend a bond that remains crucial for both their immediate and long-term ambitions.

Will Real Madrid punish Vinicius?

After the match, Alonso and Vinicius reportedly spoke privately in the dressing room. According to Marca and Mundo Deportivo, the conversation helped to calm the situation — and Real Madrid has since made its final decision. “Real Madrid do not intend to take disciplinary action against Vinicius, and will not fine him for his outburst,” reported Marca, confirming the club’s stance. The leadership at Valdebebas considers the incident “an emotional reaction, not a disciplinary breach.”

While some within the club were displeased by the display of frustration — especially given Vinicius’ status as one of the team’s captains — the hierarchy ultimately viewed it as a matter best handled internally. Alonso has been given full authority to decide if any sporting response is necessary, such as benching the forward in upcoming fixtures.

Has Real Madrid picked side already?

Despite public speculation of a rift, the Whites have chosen to stand firmly behind Alonso. According to Diario AS, the board has “closed ranks around the coach, making it clear that his authority stands above any player.” Club sources described the Brazilian’s reaction as “exaggerated and unhelpful to the team dynamic.”

Alonso is expected to meet Vinicius again in training this week to clear the air and reset their working relationship. The manager’s calm handling of the situation has impressed the club’s executives, who believe it demonstrates his command of the locker room in his first full season in charge.

