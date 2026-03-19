Raphinha backs Neymar for Brazil’s World Cup squad after Ancelotti snub for March friendlies

Neymar has once again been left out of the Brazil national team squad, this time for the March international window. Despite his exclusion from what amounts to the penultimate squad before the World Cup roster is finalized, Barcelona and Brazil star Raphinha publicly threw his weight behind Neymar’s chances of making the final cut for the tournament.

Following Monday’s squad announcement, Neymar admitted to feeling “upset” by Ancelotti’s decision but vowed to keep pushing for a place at the World Cup. His cause has been taken up not only by fans but by teammates who are eager to see the Santos legend back in the fold.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after Barcelona’s game against Newcastle United on Wednesday, Raphinha was asked whether he wanted to see Neymar at the 2026 World Cup and gave a warm, unequivocal response: “I hope to see him. He’s an exceptional player-no one doubts his quality on the field or what he can do. He can decide a game, even a World Cup. As a fan, both on and off the pitch, I hope to see Neymar wearing the Brazil national team jersey again and playing the World Cup with us.“

Raphinha and Neymar formed one of Brazil’s most productive attacking partnerships during Neymar’s final appearances for the Seleção in 2023, with Raphinha operating from the right flank while the then-Al Hilal forward pulled the strings in behind the striker. The contrast between the two today could hardly be more stark, with Raphinha firmly established as one of the best attackers in world football, while Neymar’s sole focus remains simply getting fit enough to be considered.

Raphinha celebrates with Neymar Jr. of Brazil.

With Brazil set to face France and Croatia in the United States, Raphinha left no doubt about what he believes Neymar can bring to those kinds of high-stakes matchups. “I believe for these friendlies he doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone about his talent, about what he can contribute to out national team. I believe that in the final call up he’ll be there with us so we can pursue our goal, which is the championship,” the winger stated.

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see also Neymar’s elite record tied as Raphinha joins exclusive UEFA Champions League 30-goal contributions club

Neymar faces shift at Santos ahead of World Cup preparation

In the game immediately following his Brazil snub, Neymar responded with a penalty goal against Internacional in Matchday 7 of the Brasileirão. However, Santos fell to a 2-1 home defeat, and the club’s executives moved swiftly afterward to relieve head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda of his duties.

On Thursday, March 19, Santos announced they had reached an agreement to bring in Cuca as their new head coach for the remainder of the season. The legendary Brazilian manager will be embarking on his fourth stint at the club, having previously led Santos in 2008, 2018 and across the 2020-21 campaign.

Under new management, Neymar faces a reshuffled environment at Santos, with 15 games remaining across all competitions before Ancelotti announces his final World Cup squad in May. As was the case last season, Santos find themselves in relegation trouble, currently sitting 16th in the Brasileirão with six points from seven games, and the club’s hierarchy is clearly hoping a change in the dugout can turn the tide, particularly with continental competition also on the agenda this year.

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