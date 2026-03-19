Which 41 UEFA Champions League clubs has Robert Lewandowski scored against that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo haven’t?

In the annals of the UEFA Champions League, few players have been as lethal in front of goal as Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Each has carved out a legacy not just with volume of goals, but with consistency against a wide array of opponents. Yet a closer look at the data reveals intriguing differences in which clubs have conceded to these stars and which have proven elusive.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski tops the list in terms of the sheer breadth of opposition, having scored against 41 different clubs in Europe’s premier competition. His goalscoring spread is remarkable, spanning powerhouse teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as clubs from smaller leagues such as Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) and Dinamo Zagreb.

Goals 41 Clubs 9 Benfica 7 Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) 6 Real Madrid, Salzburg 5 Ajax, Dinamo Zagreb, Olympiakos 4 Arsenal, Barcelona 3 AEK Athens, Chelsea, Dynamo Kyiv, Marseille, PSV, Viktoria Plzen 2 Anderlecht, Atletico Madrid, Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund, Brest, Inter, Lazio, Napoli, Newcastle, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Young Boys, Zenit St. Petersburg 1 Antwerp, Bayern, Copenhagen, Juventus, Malaga, Manchester City, Lyon, PSG, Roma, Rostov, Slavia Prague, Tottenham, Villarreal

Lewandowski’s consistency is evident not only in top-tier clashes but also in mid-tier European fixtures, reflecting his adaptability to different styles and defenses. This breadth gives him an edge over even Messi and Ronaldo when considering the variety of clubs scored against.

Messi: Close but with some blind spots

Lionel Messi has found the net against 40 different clubs, just one shy of Lewandowski’s total. The Argentine’s scoring has been weighted toward elite European competition.

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Goals 40 Clubs 9 Arsenal 8 Celtic, Milan 7 Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester City 6 Ajax, PSG 5 Lyon 4 Bayern, Manchester United, Panathinaikos, PSV, Spartak Moscow 3 APOEL Nicosia, Chelsea, Dynamo Kyiv, Copenhagen, Juventus, Shakhtar Donetsk, Stuttgart, Viktoria Plzen 2 Basel, BATE Borisov, Club Brugge, Liverpool, Leipzig, Real Madrid, Roma, Tottenham 1 Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach, Ferencvaros, Maccabi Haifa, Napoli, Olympiakos, Rangers, Slavia Prague, Sporting, Werder Bremen, Benfica

However, Messi never scored against clubs such as Crvena Zvezda, Dinamo Zagreb, Olympiakos, or Salzburg, all of which Lewandowski has found the net against. Similarly, Messi has scored less frequently against certain elite sides, including Real Madrid (2 goals), highlighting that even the best can face selective resistance.

Lionel Messi playing for FC Barcelona.

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Ronaldo: Mix of volume and elite focus

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against 38 clubs, slightly fewer than both Lewandowski and Messi. Yet the Portuguese star’s scoring has often been weighted toward high-profile opponents and repeated encounters in the latter stages of the Champions League.

Goals 38 Clubs 10 Juventus 9 Ajax, Bayern 7 Schalke, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico 6 Galatasaray, Malmo, APOEL Nicosia, Lyon 5 Roma, Shakhtar 4 Marseille, Dynamo Kyiv, Tottenham 3 Manchester United 2 Basel, Barcelona, Sevilla, Sheriff, Villarreal, Leverkusen, Arsenal, Milan 1 Auxerre, Chelsea, Debrecen, Inter, Liverpool, Manchester City, Porto, Ferencvaros, Young Boys

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid.

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Where Ronaldo diverges from Lewandowski is in the smaller or mid-tier clubs on his list. Clubs like Crvena Zvezda, Dinamo Zagreb, and Olympiakos, which Lewandowski has exploited multiple times, remain largely untouched by Ronaldo’s scoring.