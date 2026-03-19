Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

Which 41 UEFA Champions League clubs has Robert Lewandowski scored against that Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo haven’t?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo (left), Robert Lewandowski (center), and Lionel Messi (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left), Robert Lewandowski (center), and Lionel Messi (right)

In the annals of the UEFA Champions League, few players have been as lethal in front of goal as Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo. Each has carved out a legacy not just with volume of goals, but with consistency against a wide array of opponents. Yet a closer look at the data reveals intriguing differences in which clubs have conceded to these stars and which have proven elusive.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski tops the list in terms of the sheer breadth of opposition, having scored against 41 different clubs in Europe’s premier competition. His goalscoring spread is remarkable, spanning powerhouse teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona, as well as clubs from smaller leagues such as Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade) and Dinamo Zagreb.

Goals41 Clubs
9Benfica
7Crvena Zvezda (Red Star Belgrade)
6Real Madrid, Salzburg
5Ajax, Dinamo Zagreb, Olympiakos
4Arsenal, Barcelona
3AEK Athens, Chelsea, Dynamo Kyiv, Marseille, PSV, Viktoria Plzen
2Anderlecht, Atletico Madrid, Besiktas, Borussia Dortmund, Brest, Inter, Lazio, Napoli, Newcastle, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Young Boys, Zenit St. Petersburg
1Antwerp, Bayern, Copenhagen, Juventus, Malaga, Manchester City, Lyon, PSG, Roma, Rostov, Slavia Prague, Tottenham, Villarreal

Lewandowski’s consistency is evident not only in top-tier clashes but also in mid-tier European fixtures, reflecting his adaptability to different styles and defenses. This breadth gives him an edge over even Messi and Ronaldo when considering the variety of clubs scored against.

Messi: Close but with some blind spots

Lionel Messi has found the net against 40 different clubs, just one shy of Lewandowski’s total. The Argentine’s scoring has been weighted toward elite European competition.

Advertisement
Goals40 Clubs
9Arsenal
8Celtic, Milan
7Bayer Leverkusen, Manchester City
6Ajax, PSG
5Lyon
4Bayern, Manchester United, Panathinaikos, PSV, Spartak Moscow
3APOEL Nicosia, Chelsea, Dynamo Kyiv, Copenhagen, Juventus, Shakhtar Donetsk, Stuttgart, Viktoria Plzen
2Basel, BATE Borisov, Club Brugge, Liverpool, Leipzig, Real Madrid, Roma, Tottenham
1Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach, Ferencvaros, Maccabi Haifa, Napoli, Olympiakos, Rangers, Slavia Prague, Sporting, Werder Bremen, Benfica

However, Messi never scored against clubs such as Crvena Zvezda, Dinamo Zagreb, Olympiakos, or Salzburg, all of which Lewandowski has found the net against. Similarly, Messi has scored less frequently against certain elite sides, including Real Madrid (2 goals), highlighting that even the best can face selective resistance.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga Santander match.

Lionel Messi playing for FC Barcelona.

Advertisement

Ronaldo: Mix of volume and elite focus

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against 38 clubs, slightly fewer than both Lewandowski and Messi. Yet the Portuguese star’s scoring has often been weighted toward high-profile opponents and repeated encounters in the latter stages of the Champions League.

Goals38 Clubs
10Juventus
9Ajax, Bayern
7Schalke, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico
6Galatasaray, Malmo, APOEL Nicosia, Lyon
5Roma, Shakhtar
4Marseille, Dynamo Kyiv, Tottenham
3Manchester United
2Basel, Barcelona, Sevilla, Sheriff, Villarreal, Leverkusen, Arsenal, Milan
1Auxerre, Chelsea, Debrecen, Inter, Liverpool, Manchester City, Porto, Ferencvaros, Young Boys
Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Where Ronaldo diverges from Lewandowski is in the smaller or mid-tier clubs on his list. Clubs like Crvena Zvezda, Dinamo Zagreb, and Olympiakos, which Lewandowski has exploited multiple times, remain largely untouched by Ronaldo’s scoring.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Marc Bernal surpasses Messi but trails Lamine Yamal in Barcelona Champions League scoring feat

Marc Bernal surpasses Messi but trails Lamine Yamal in Barcelona Champions League scoring feat

Marc Bernal surpassed Lionel Messi and trails Lamine Yamal after his Champions League goal with Barcelona.

Harry Kane warns Real Madrid ahead of Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich

Harry Kane warns Real Madrid ahead of Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich

Harry Kane described Bayern Munich's perspective for the Champions League quarterfinals against Real Madrid.

Neymar’s elite record tied as Raphinha joins exclusive UEFA Champions League 30-goal contributions club

Neymar’s elite record tied as Raphinha joins exclusive UEFA Champions League 30-goal contributions club

Barcelona’s Wednesday night belonged to Raphinha, but it also echoed the legacy of Neymar, as Hansi Flick’s side delivered a stunning European performance that blended spectacle with history.

Raphinha backs Neymar for Brazil’s World Cup squad after Ancelotti snub for March friendlies

Raphinha backs Neymar for Brazil’s World Cup squad after Ancelotti snub for March friendlies

After Carlo Ancelotti excluded him from the March list, Raphinha backed Neymar to be part of Brazil's squad in the 2026 World Cup.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo