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Neymar ‘upset’ after missing Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for March friendlies but World Cup dream remains alive

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Neymar of Santos and Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil.
© Ricardo Moreira/Chung Sung-Jun/Getty ImagesNeymar of Santos and Head coach Carlo Ancelotti of Brazil.

Neymar has officially been left out of the Brazil national team squad for the March international window, despite the anticipation built up around a potential return among both the player and his supporters. While he admitted to being “upset” by coach Carlo Ancelotti‘s decision, the Brazilian legend’s dream of featuring at the 2026 World Cup is far from over.

At Monday’s press conference, Ancelotti named his 26-man squad for the Seleção‘s North American tour, which will include friendlies against France and Croatia. With tens of thousands of fans calling for Neymar’s inclusion during a YouTube livestream and across social media, the forward was ultimately left off the list despite having played in Santos’ most recent game.

Following the announcement, Neymar attended a Kings League match for his team Furia against DesimpedN in São Paulo, and while in the president’s box, he grabbed a microphone to address his exclusion directly: “I’m going to speak out here because I can’t just let this slide. Obviously, I’m upset and sad that I wasn’t called up.

Despite the disappointment, Neymar made clear his determination to keep pushing for a place at his fourth World Cup. “But the focus remains—day after day, training after training, game after game. The focus remains. We’re going to achieve our goal. There is still the final squad selection to come,” said Neymar.

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Ancelotti had traveled to Mirassol on March 10 to watch the game between Mirassol FC and Santos, with the specific intention of evaluating Neymar in action. The forward, however, sat out the match as a precautionary rest rather than due to injury, a decision that reportedly caused frustration within the CBF and among Ancelotti’s coaching staff.

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Carlo Ancelotti names his all-time starting lineup of the greatest Brazilian players coached in his historic career

During the press conference, Ancelotti was candid about his reasoning while keeping the door firmly open for the future: “Neymar can be at the World Cup. If he can reach 100% fitness during the World Cup, then obviously Neymar can be there. Why isn’t Neymar in this squad? Because he isn’t at 100% right now, and I need players who are at 100%. Neymar has to keep working, playing, and proving his quality and his physical condition.

How will Neymar prepare for the World Cup?

With Ancelotti leaving the door open for Neymar to earn a place in Brazil’s final World Cup roster, the Santos forward has one clear mission: reach full fitness and force his way back into the Italian coach’s thinking. The roadmap from here is straightforward.

Absent from the March window, Neymar’s next major deadline is the final squad announcement, scheduled for May 19. Between now and then, he will have the opportunity to feature in up to 10 Brasileirão matches, two Copa do Brasil games and four Copa Sudamericana fixtures, giving him as many as 16 appearances with Santos to make his case, with each one carrying the weight of a must-win audition for a spot on the plane to North America.

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