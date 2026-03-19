Neymar’s elite record tied as Raphinha joins exclusive UEFA Champions League 30-goal contributions club

Barcelona’s Wednesday night belonged to Raphinha, but it also echoed the legacy of Neymar, as Hansi Flick’s side delivered a stunning European performance that blended spectacle with history. In a match that saw the club overwhelm its opponent and surge into the latter stages of the competition, Raphinha emerged not just as the standout performer but as a record-matcher whose name is now etched alongside one of Brazil’s greatest exports.

The Blaugrana produced a breathtaking attacking display to dismantle Newcastle 7-2, sealing an emphatic 8-3 aggregate triumph and booking a place in the Champions League quarter-finals. The Catalan club turned what had been a tense tie into a one-sided spectacle, particularly in the second half, where its attacking firepower proved simply too much to handle.

Raphinha was at the heart of everything. He contributed directly to six goals: scoring twice, assisting twice, winning a penalty, and creating multiple chances in what can only be described as a complete attacking masterclass. Alongside him, Robert Lewandowski added a brace, while young talents like Lamine Yamal, Fermín Lopez, and Marc Bernal also found the net.

Despite a chaotic first half that ended 3-2, Barcelona shifted gears after the break, scoring four more goals in a devastating spell that completely buried the contest.

The historic milestone revealed

While the scoreline alone was impressive, the night carried even greater significance for the 29-year-old winger. Hidden behind the spectacle was a historic individual milestone that places him among the elite in Champions League history.

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Raphinha has now reached 30 goal contributions (goals + assists) in just 33 matches, matching the exact benchmark set by Neymar; the fewest games needed to reach that mark among a select group of soccer’s most lethal attackers.

Rank Games Player 1 22 Erling Haaland 2 28 Ruud van Nistelrooy 3 30 Kylian Mbappe 4 31 Luis Suarez 5 33 Neymar = 33 Raphinha

Matching Neymar, chasing greatness

Raphinha’s evolution at Barcelona has been remarkable. Once known primarily for his flair and unpredictability, the Brazilian has transformed into a complete forward capable of both scoring and creating at the highest level.

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What’s more, to match Neymar in such a significant Champions League metric is no small feat. The Brazilian icon built his legacy on decisive contributions in Europe, and now Raphinha has proven he can operate at the same level of efficiency.

Raphinha of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring

What makes this achievement even more compelling is the journey. Unlike Neymar, who burst onto the scene as a global superstar, Raphinha’s rise has been gradual: built on persistence, adaptation, and continuous improvement.

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