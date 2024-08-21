Endrick, one of the most promising young talents, was the subject of a massive transfer to Real Madrid this summer amid high expectations. The 18-year-old Brazilian striker arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu after a highly successful stint at Palmeiras. There, he helped the club clinch the Brazilian league title and impressed on the international stage. He wore the iconic number 9 shirt for Brazil at the Copa America 2024. Despite his promising background, Endrick‘s start at Real Madrid has been anything but smooth. The young starlet did not make his LaLiga debut in Real Madrid’s opening game against Mallorca.

The new season is only one game in, yet rumors are already swirling that Endrick might be contemplating a loan move. Such speculation is particularly surprising given that he only joined the club this summer. The young star’s situation in the Spanish capital has been challenging from the outset.

He struggled to make a significant impact during preseason, failing to impress in matches against AC Milan and Barcelona. As a result, he did not feature in the UEFA Super Cup victory over Atalanta. The teenager was also left on the bench during their LaLiga opener against Mallorca, despite the team’s difficulties.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has opted to bring on more experienced players like Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler in crucial moments. He left Endrick to watch from the sidelines. This lack of playing time is reportedly causing frustration for the young striker. But he allegedly understands that regular minutes are crucial for his development.

Reality of competing at Real Madrid

The competition at a club like Los Blancos is fierce. With superstars like Kylian Mbappe ahead of him in the pecking order, Endrick faces an uphill battle to secure a spot in the starting XI. Mbappe has seamlessly integrated into the team, quickly becoming a key figure in Ancelotti’s plans. With the French captain on board, Endrick won’t have many openings until something drastic happens. For example, an injury to the 25-year-old or a less critical match situation where rotation is possible would open doors for Endrick.

This reality is not unique to Endrick. Even Vinicius, now one of the world’s top players and a potential Ballon d’Or contender, faced similar challenges during his early days at Real Madrid. In his first season, the Brazilian played 36 games across all competitions, accumulating just over 1,500 minutes—far less than what might be expected of a player of his caliber. Vinicius’ experience serves as a reminder that patience is often necessary for young players at elite clubs.

Loan move on cards for Endrick?

Despite the precedent set by players like Vinícius, Endrick is reportedly considering a loan move if his situation does not improve by January. According to Sport, the young Brazilian is eager for regular playing time, and if he does not receive what he deems sufficient minutes during the first half of the season, he may seek a temporary move away from Madrid to gain the experience he needs.

Real Madrid’s stance on a potential loan is unclear. Before Endrick arrived, the club was firm in its decision not to loan him out. However, given the current circumstances and the player’s apparent dissatisfaction, the situation could evolve. A loan move could provide the striker with the playing time he craves. He can continue his development away from the pressure cooker environment of the Santiago Bernabeu.

For now, Endrick remains a Whites player. His LaLiga debut could come as early as Aug. 25 against Real Valladolid, depending on the match situation. If Los Blancos secure a comfortable lead, Ancelotti might introduce the young striker to the pitch. However, if the game is closely contested, Endrick could once again find himself on the bench.

PHOTOS: IMAGO