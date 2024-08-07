This summer marked a significant chapter in soccer history as ex-PSG attacker Kylian Mbappe finally realized his long-held dream of joining Real Madrid.

During his tenure with Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe secured five Ligue 1 titles and emerged as their all-time top scorer with 256 goals. Additionally, he contributed 108 assists in 307 games. While his failure to lead PSG to a Champions League triumph might slightly tarnish his legacy, he remains arguably the club’s greatest-ever player. Now, the Ligue 1 champions face the daunting task of replacing their star asset. All eyes are on the transfer market.

PSG’s recent strategy has focused on acquiring potential stars of the future rather than marquee signings. However, the departure of a player of Mbappe’s caliber might prompt the club to make a bold statement in the transfer market. Among the names being discussed, Jadon Sancho from Manchester United has emerged as a potential candidate.

Jadon Sancho returned to Manchester United for the preseason after a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund. The 24-year-old winger had previously fallen out with United’s manager Erik ten Hag but appears to have mended fences. Ten Hag even hinted that Sancho could lead United’s attack in the absence of the injured Rasmus Hojlund.

However, despite his reconciliation with the club, Sancho is reportedly open to a move. According to Sky Sports, the Red-and-Blues are holding talks with Manchester United about acquiring the England international. Personal terms are not expected to be an issue, making the transfer more feasible.

What now for Sancho?

Sancho’s talent has attracted interest from several top clubs. Dortmund and Juventus were also keen on signing him. However, Juventus appear to have abandoned their pursuit, focusing instead on other targets, such as Nico Gonzalez. This development leaves PSG in a strong position to secure Sancho’s signature.

With the departure of Mbappé, PSG are in dire need of bolstering their attack. They have already initiated discussions with Manchester United to understand the conditions of a potential transfer for Sancho. This move aligns with their need to add more firepower to their squad and build a formidable team for the future.

Interestingly, the Red Devils have shown interest in PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte throughout the summer. Although reports suggest that United’s interest cooled due to PSG’s high transfer fee demands, the ongoing negotiations between the two clubs could facilitate a deal involving both players. A potential swap deal might be an efficient way for both clubs to address their needs.

Does PSG see Sancho as ideal alternative to Mbappe?

What’s more, Sports Zone believes that the Englishman is open to moving to Paris; with personal terms not expected to be a stumbling block. Since PSG and Manchester United are already in discussions regarding Manuel Ugarte, the dialogue for Sancho’s transfer is also progressing smoothly.

As PSG navigates the post-Mbappe era, signing Jadon Sancho could be a strategic move. Sancho, known for his pace, dribbling skills, and creative playmaking, could fill the void left by Mbappe. Moreover, at 24, Sancho fits PSG’s vision of building a team for the future.

While it remains to be seen whether the transfer will materialize, the potential addition of Sancho could significantly strengthen PSG’s attacking options and help them maintain their dominance in Ligue 1 and pursue their elusive Champions League glory.

PHOTOS: IMAGO