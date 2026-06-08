Abde Ezzalzouli reportedly suffer sprain of the internal knee ligament, leaving him out of the 2026 World Cup with Morocco

Morocco have managed to become one of the best national teams in Africa, building a promising roster. However, Abde Ezzalzouli had to be substituted in the previous match against Norway, raising concerns among everyone. A few hours later, the 24-year-old star was reportedly diagnosed with a sprain of the internal knee ligament, leading to expectations that he will miss the 2026 World Cup.

According to Hanif Ben Berkane, a well-known journalist from Morocco, Abde has been diagnosed with a sprain of the internal knee ligament. With a recovery timeline of 3–4 weeks, he is expected to miss the 2026 World Cup. As the national team’s most decisive player, his absence is a huge blow to their competitiveness in the tournament.

Without the presence of Abde Ezzalzouli, most of Morocco’s attacking responsibilities would fall to Brahim Diaz. Although he does not possess the same change of pace, the 26-year-old star has proven capable of orchestrating the entire national team attack. Not only does he create opportunities for his teammates, but he also leads the team in terms of goal scoring.

Facing Brazil, Scotland, and Haiti in the 2026 World Cup, Abde’s absence could seriously limit Morocco’s chances. Without his change of pace and dribbling ability, they could struggle to impose their dominant style of play. Beyond his statistical contribution, the 24-year-old was a leader at the collective level, meaning his impact will be felt across the team, not just in the attacking phase.

Abdessamad Ezzalzouli of Morocco is challenged by Gustavo Gomez of Paraguay.

Morocco’s instability could take its toll at the 2026 World Cup

Throughout the past few years, Morocco have managed to become one of the best national teams in the world. Not only did they impress at the 2022 World Cup, but they also won the Africa Cup of Nations, by decision of the Federation. However, the departure of Walid Regragui as head coach noticeably destabilized the sporting project. In addition, Abde Ezzalzouli’s injury could be the final blow to their hopes of shining at the 2026 edition.

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see also 2026 World Cup: Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz headline Morocco’s 26-man squad

Without having the same key figures from their stellar project, the Atlas Lions now leave more doubts than certainties. Despite being among the favorites to surprise once again at the 2026 World Cup, they have undergone major changes within the national team that have halted their sporting rise. In addition, Soufiane Rahimi needs to step up to replace Abde, something far from simple given that he is one of the best wingers in Europe.

Alongside Abde, Noussair Mazraoui could miss Morocco’s debut in the anticipated tournament against Brazil. Suffering from a shoulder subluxation, Youssef Belammari would take over the starting role, further weakening the left side. Because of this, head coach Mohamed Ouahbi faces the challenge of restoring competitiveness to a national team that has been heavily affected by injuries and changes within the coaching staff.