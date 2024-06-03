The reigning Champions League winners, Real Madrid, have concluded the multi-year drama that surrounded Kylian Mbappe. Starting next season, the French talisman will wear the famous white kit of Los Blancos. Real Madrid announced that Mbappe is joining the club on a five-year deal. He will join a side that just won a record 36th LaLiga and a record 15th UEFA Champions League.

Mbappe is, by many accounts, the best player in the world. He has dominated in France, by winning the Ligue 1 scoring title in each of the last six seasons. This past season, Mbappe was also the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League. With eight goals, it was the first time Mbappe led the European competition in goals, even if he was tied with Harry Kane of Bayern Munich for that mark.

Despite scoring proficiently for PSG, he fell short in the Champions League, which was the main competition the club brought him in for. In the 2019/20 season, PSG fell in the final of the competition, which was as close as the side has come in its European history. On two occasions, PSG reached the semifinals, but that was the extent of PSG’s triumphs. It remained strictly domestic.

That is a key reason for Mbappe joining Real Madrid. The club has not struggled to achieve success at both domestic and international level. Thierry Henry summed it up best following the side’s most recent Champions League triumph.

“Real Madrid won LaLiga and the Champions League without Kylian Mbappe or Endrick. They do not need them, it is a luxury. That’s what Real Madrid is.”

How does Mbappe fit into Real Madrid squad?

Real Madrid will never back down from a luxury like Kylian Mbappe. Part of the incentive for taking on the Frenchman is the fact that it prevents Real’s rivals from having the 26-year-old. Real Madrid already had one of the top front lines in the world. Vinicius Junior worked out of the left side. Rodrygo operates on the right. Jude Bellingham operated out of an attacking midfield position, and his goal-scoring ability shined through.

With PSG, Mbappe played out of the left and down the middle. With Vinicius already playing on that wide side, his most likely home is down the middle. Generally speaking, that implies more hold-up play, with the speedy wingers blitzing down either side. Mbappe is faster than the others on Real Madrid, which gives Carlo Ancelotti more options. Yet, he would be hard-pressed to pull off either Vinicius or Rodrygo.

For what it is worth, Mbappe played more as a center forward in 2023/24 with PSG. He played 18 games as a left-wing compared to 27 as a striker. He scored 27 goals, or a goal-per-game when playing up top. He had 17 goals when playing on the left. Also, he had six assists when playing as a striker and three on the wing. But, he had far more time up top.

In other words, Mbappe can adjust based on where a coach puts him. That may be the top, but it is no reason for the French forward to slow down his blistering goal-scoring pace with the talent around him.

PHOTOS: IMAGO